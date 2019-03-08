Mason Bernstein and Eve Neild lead way in Norfolk Schools’ Championships

Norfolk Schools champions Mason Berstein and Eve Neild face the camera at Eaton Pictures: NSGA Archant

The 24th Norfolk Schools’ Championships were held at Eaton Golf Club on Wednesday on a bitterly cold morning with a biting north east wind.

But despite the inclement weather there was some impressive golf played, with some particularly good nett scores.

The overall standard of golf was excellent and it was pleasing to see so many younger players taking part, which bodes well for the future of golf in Norfolk.

And once again the county bucked the national trend by having 19 girls taking part.

Mason Bernstein of King’s Lynn Academy and Eve Neild of Thorpe St Andrew School were this year’s individual champions.

With a three over par 73 Mason won the championship for the first time, having only recently moved to Norfolk from overseas. His closest challengers were Casey Patterson (Cromer Academy) and Conal Downing (East Norfolk Sixth Form), who both recorded 75s, with Casey taking second place on countback.

Eve’s two over par 75 was good enough to land the girls’ title, with her sister Hope (Sir Isaac Newton Six Form) well back in second place on 82.

The Handicap champions were Harvey Fisher of Norwich School with a nett 63 off 17 handicap and Rebecca Chesterman of Alderman Peel High with a nett 66 off 27 handicap. They won by three and seven shots respectively.

The U14 Boys’ Championship was won by Luke Johnson of Litcham High with a nett 67 off 28 handicap while Chloe Tarbard won the U14 Girls’ Championship with a nett 67 off 15 handicap.

The team prize went to Norwich School with an aggregate score of 142 and Joe Ford, George Sommerville and Harvey Fisher will now go forward to represent their county in the national final at Woodhall Spa Golf Club in July.

Norfolk has a good record in this event, having won in 2006 at Clitheroe Golf Club and again in 2015 at Woodhall Spa.

The trophies were presented jointly by Chris Taylor, president of the Norfolk County Golf Union, and Heather Keeble, president of the Norfolk Ladies’ County Golf Association.

The team to represent Norfolk in the South East Schools’ Championships at Flackwell Heath Golf Club, High Wycombe, on May 30 and 31 will be announced shortly.

Norfolk Schools’ Championships, Eaton:

Under-14 Boys: Luke Johnson (Litcham High, Middleton Hall) 67.

Under 14 Girls: Chloe Tarbard (Norwich High for Girls, Heacham Manor) 67.

Team Champions: Norwich School 142, Joe Ford 79, George Sommerville 79, Harvey Fisher 63.

Girls’ Handicap: Rebecca Chesterman (Alderman Peel High, Hunstanton) 66. Poppy Beales (Springwood High, Middleton Hall) 73, Doris Thomas (Wymondham College, Bawburgh) 74.

Girls: Eve Neild (Thorpe St Andrew, Royal Norwich) 75, Hope Neild (Sir Isaac Newton 6th Form, Royal Norwich) 82, Chloe Gibbs (Broadland High, Royal Norwich) 84.

Boys’ Handicap: Harvey Fisher (Norwich School, Rookery Park) 63, Angus Marks (Broadland High, Sprowston Manor) 66 ocb, Charlie Green (Notre Dame, Bawburgh) 66.

Boys: Mason Bernstein (King’s Lynn Academy, King’s Lynn) 73, Casey Patterson (Cromer Academy, Royal Cromer 75 ocb), Conal Downing (East Norfolk 6th Form, Rookery Park) 75.

Sheringham Golf Club is opening its doors to the local community this Sunday.

Since its formation in 1891 the club has been a major influence on the town and the surrounding area, but there are still many locals who have never been there.

With that in mind, Sunday will be aimed at those who are curious to see what it has to offer.

For those who would like a quick lesson, the club professionals will be on hand. There will be fun golf in the shape of Golf Darts and a putting competition with Easter eggs as prizes.

The public will also be able to take advantage of the lounge and dining facilities.

All are welcome from 10am until 4pm.

Meanwhile Eve Neild and Chloe Gibbs did Norfolk proud at the recent England Regional team match at Woburn’s Marquess Course. Eve was the overall winner, shooting 76 (thre over par), while Chloe was seventh overall on 82, with their efforts helping the East Region to overall success.