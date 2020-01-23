Youngsters make their mark in Norfolk Schools Cross Championships at Langley School

Action from the Norfolk Schools Cross Country Championships held at Langley School. Picture: Tim Malone Archant

More than 400 young runners made their mark at the Norfolk Schools Cross Country Championships held at Langley School, near Loddon.

In the senior boys 5.8km race Tyler Bilyard and Will Mahoney set the pace with Bilyard building a lead on the third of three laps round the grassland circuit.

The senior girls 3.9km race featured a battle between Jessica Norkett and Kate Willis with Norkett prevailing at the end. Danny Adams was a clear winner of the under-17 boys 5.8km race and Hattie Reynolds developed a good winning margin in the under-17 girls 3.9 km race over the flat two-lap course.

The closest race of the championship saw Zach Dunne surge ahead in the last 100 metres to take the under-15 boys 4.7km event.

Connie Easter built up a lead in the under-13 girls 2.1km to win by over 20 seconds. Norfolk's athletes will go forward to the Anglian Schools championships at Boston in Lincolnshire.

This weekend will see the Norfolk Indoor Championships being held at Lynnsport, Kings Lynn.