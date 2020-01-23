Search

Advanced search

Youngsters make their mark in Norfolk Schools Cross Championships at Langley School

PUBLISHED: 14:10 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 23 January 2020

Action from the Norfolk Schools Cross Country Championships held at Langley School. Picture: Tim Malone

Action from the Norfolk Schools Cross Country Championships held at Langley School. Picture: Tim Malone

Archant

More than 400 young runners made their mark at the Norfolk Schools Cross Country Championships held at Langley School, near Loddon.

In the senior boys 5.8km race Tyler Bilyard and Will Mahoney set the pace with Bilyard building a lead on the third of three laps round the grassland circuit.

You may also want to watch:

The senior girls 3.9km race featured a battle between Jessica Norkett and Kate Willis with Norkett prevailing at the end. Danny Adams was a clear winner of the under-17 boys 5.8km race and Hattie Reynolds developed a good winning margin in the under-17 girls 3.9 km race over the flat two-lap course.

The closest race of the championship saw Zach Dunne surge ahead in the last 100 metres to take the under-15 boys 4.7km event.

Connie Easter built up a lead in the under-13 girls 2.1km to win by over 20 seconds. Norfolk's athletes will go forward to the Anglian Schools championships at Boston in Lincolnshire.

This weekend will see the Norfolk Indoor Championships being held at Lynnsport, Kings Lynn.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Got away with it’ - NHS manager gloated about coverage of dead great-grandmother

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Transformation of empty M&S underway

The lights are back on in Great Yarmouth's former M&S store in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

A bottomless prosecco, gin and cheese brunch is coming to Norwich

The Prosecco, Gin and Cheese Bottomless Brunch is coming to Norwich Credit: Main Image Jack Edward Storey, circle Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists