Youngsters brave tough conditions to shine at Norfolk Schools Champs

PUBLISHED: 13:10 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 10 June 2019

Action from the Norfolk Schools Athletics Championships last weekend. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Cold, rainy, windy conditions made for the worst conditions at the Norfolk Schools Athletics Championships at the UEA Sportspark last weekend.

The conditions might have had an effect on performance, but certainly not on performance though.

On the track Hattie Reynolds ran away from the field in the under 15 1500m in 4:51.2.

One of the closest races came in the under 17 girls 1500 where Madeleine Short came past Jessica Norkett in the finishing straight to win in 4:49. One of the best performances of the day came from Alfie Williams in the under 17 boys shot when, in spite of the atrocious conditions, he threw a fine distance of 14.10m.

Another athlete who did well was Calvin Smith who in the under 15 300m ran a very good 38.4 for a clear victory. He was pushed all the way in the 200m to record a narrow win over Christian Tansey.

Another good shot putt came from Lucy Oakley in the under 15 group with a good distance of 10.44.

Alex Mortimer was a sprinter in form, taking both the under 17 200m and 400m events in style. Another double came from Serena Grace in the under 17 100m and 200m events. Grace has been picked for the Catholic Student games in Bucharest but again her performances here were badly affected by the conditions.

Newcomer Ann Kalu was outstanding when she finished the under 15 100m in 12.6 seconds.

Jaiden Dean hurdled very well to win the 80m event in 12.0 seconds. Lucy Koenigsberger won the senior girls' hammer with a distance of 43.87m.

Another good field event performance came in the under 17 girls' triple jump where Eleanor Brown won with a fine distance of 10.86m, an English Schools qualifying distance. That was one of the major effects of the poor weather, many athletes were chasing a qualifying performance but were unable to do so.

Sadly there will not be an Anglian Schools event this year but there will be other opportunities to achieve those elusive qualifying performances.

