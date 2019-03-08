Joy in Norfolk as local star Ben Youngs helps England reach rugby World Cup final

Norfolk is celebrating after local hero Ben Youngs helped England secure a place in the Rugby World Cup final.

Think England may have this but can never write off NZ. Harsh on Ben Youngs- thought it was a try?? — Bethan James Jones (@BethanJJ) October 26, 2019

Youngs, from Aylsham, played a key role as England defeated reigning champions New Zealand 19-7 in Yokohama in Japan today.

Eddie Jones' side now go on to play either South Africa or Wales in the final next weekend. They meet tomorrow.

Youngs, 30, who used to play for Holt and North Walsham, is scrum-half for both England and Leicester Tigers and won praise across social media for his performance in the semi-final.

He had a try controversially disallowed which would have made England's win even more emphatic.

Ben Youngs you beauty can't believe it was disallowed — Tracey Gilbert (@TBugLeanQueen) October 26, 2019

In a nod to Mr Youngs' local links, Bakers and Larners, a department store in Holt, tweeted: ""Congratulations to @EnglandRugby for getting through to the final! Browse online at bakersandlarners.co.uk/sports/rugby or pop into our Intersport department. And you never know you could be the next Ben Youngs."

Liz Elcoate tweeted: "Knighthood for Ben Youngs #RWC2019"

And Emily Spencer tweeted: "Ben Youngs on another LEVEL #RWC19"

Knighthood for Ben Youngs #RWC2019 — Liz Elcoate (@liz_e) October 26, 2019

Gareth Jenkinson tweeted: "Wow, just wow. England score again, Ben Youngs this time snipes around the fringe close to the line and scores. #ENGvNZL #RWC2019"

Roderick Jaynes tweeted: "Exceptional game from Ben Youngs."

Mr Youngs comes from a family of rugby players. His father, Nick Young, played scrum-half for bother Leicester and England and his brother, Tom Youngs, is a hooker for Leicester Tigers.

From the moment Manu Tuilagi crossed after 97 seconds an extraordinary match beckoned and the final scoreline did little justice to the domination of Jones' men, who were superior in every single facet of the game.

Ben Youngs on another LEVEL #RWC19 — Emily Spencer (@espencer29) October 26, 2019

New Zealand had won their previous 18 World Cup matches dating back to 2007 but at International Stadium Yokohama they were flattened by a juggernaut led by the unstoppable Maro Itoje.

Everywhere across the pitch they won significant battles, Itoje supported by brilliant flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill who carried the fight to feared opponents right from the start.

New Zealand's selection of lock Scott Barrett as an additional line-out jumper at six backfired as they were demolished at the set-piece to the point that Sam Cane, a recognised flanker, was brought on at half-time.