Search

Advanced search

Norfolk runners feature in national ranking lists

PUBLISHED: 11:29 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 15 January 2020

Nick Earl is ranked ninth in the UK marathon rankings. Picture: Archant

Nick Earl is ranked ninth in the UK marathon rankings. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk athletes feature in the recently published national ranking lists.

Nick Earl, now largely based in Australia, features prominently. His best performance of the year came at the Otsu marathon in Japan where his fine performance of 2hours 14 mins 38 secs ranks him ninth in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

He also ran a marathon in Canada and his half marathon best of 65:25 secs set in Hobart, Australia, makes him the 36th fastest UK athlete.

Ash Harrell, also of the City of Norwich AC, is ranked 17th over 5 miles with 25:37.

Norfolk Cross Country champion Iona Lake (CoNAC) recorded a 5K time of 16:26 to rank 29th whilst club-mate Dani Nimmock was ranked fifth over 5 miles with 27:33 secs, 33rd over 10k in 33:41 secs and she 35th over the half mile distance with 76:05 secs. CoNAC's Sarah Astin was 45th over 10K with 34:10 secs and 42nd in the 10 mile event with 60:30 secs.

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We have turned our back on being a café’: Historic hotel makes restaurant announcement

Hannah Springham and partner Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Paddy Davitt: Death, taxes...and clap banners

Jonny Howson sealed a big win for Norwich City back in 2013 in another pivotal relegation battle against West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: The moment thieves try to ram raid business with stolen BMW

The attempted ram raid at CAN Fixings, captured by one of the security cameras at CAN Fixings. Insert of Nick Clover and Alan Freeman of CAN Fixings Photo: CAN Fixings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists