Norfolk runners feature in national ranking lists

Nick Earl is ranked ninth in the UK marathon rankings. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2018

Norfolk athletes feature in the recently published national ranking lists.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Earl, now largely based in Australia, features prominently. His best performance of the year came at the Otsu marathon in Japan where his fine performance of 2hours 14 mins 38 secs ranks him ninth in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

He also ran a marathon in Canada and his half marathon best of 65:25 secs set in Hobart, Australia, makes him the 36th fastest UK athlete.

Ash Harrell, also of the City of Norwich AC, is ranked 17th over 5 miles with 25:37.

Norfolk Cross Country champion Iona Lake (CoNAC) recorded a 5K time of 16:26 to rank 29th whilst club-mate Dani Nimmock was ranked fifth over 5 miles with 27:33 secs, 33rd over 10k in 33:41 secs and she 35th over the half mile distance with 76:05 secs. CoNAC's Sarah Astin was 45th over 10K with 34:10 secs and 42nd in the 10 mile event with 60:30 secs.