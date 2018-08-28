Search

Charlie Bright claims home win in Norfolk PGA pro-am at Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 15:15 29 November 2018

Mark Spooner, pictured left with Nic Cains Picture: John Paling

Charlie Bright put his local knowledge to good use to claim an impressive win in the penultimate Norfolk PGA pro-am of the season at Sheringham.

The club’s assistant professional obviously knows the course like the back of his hand and it showed as he put together a three under par round of 67 to claim a two-shot success.

Unusually there were relatively light winds at the seaside venue and that contributed to some low scores, both from the professionals and the teams.

Swaffham’s Nic Cains has missed quite a few recent events and has no chance of retaining his Order of Merit Trophy but that didn’t stop him from setting the early pace with a one under par 69.

Immediately following him was Bright and he went on to post a score that proved beyond all the professionals in the field, while contributing to a strong team score of 125.

Chase Davis (Marriott Sprowston Manor) also returned a 69 for a share of second position and one behind on level par 70 were Lee Patterson (Royal Cromer) and Ryan Pudney (Mundesley).

The two main protagonists in the battle for the OOM title failed to score points, leaving Denver’s Jason Groat in pole position to pick up the main prize.

He will go into the final event at Royal Cromer on December 19 with a nine-and-a-half point advantage over Bawburgh’s Mark Spooner, who will need to win to stand any chance of overall success.

Leading standings after 10 events: Jason Groat (Denver Golf Centre) 44, Mark Spooner (Bawburgh Family Golf) 34½, Ryan Pudney (Mundesley) 32, Chase Davis (Sprowston Manor) 30, Nic Cains (Swaffham) 29½, Sam Cubitt (Dunston Hall) 21, Matthew Gardner (Barnham Broom) 20, Ross Hudson (Wensum Valley) 13, Charlie Bright (Sheringham) 12.

Low team scoring was reflected by the final two teams to finish, with Joe Lambert (Dunston Hall) returning 124, a score which was beaten by the team brought home by Tom Maxwell (Wensum Valley), who ended up winning by three shots on a collective 19 under par.

Teams: 121 Tom Maxwell with Kane Hindle, Mark Reynolds and Sam Piggott, 124 Joe Lambert with Scott Seeley, Tyler Crosby and Rob Bowers, 125 Charlie Bright with Stephen Neething, Neil McFarquhar and David Jubb. Nearest the pin: sixth - John Hinton, 11th - Alison Groat.

