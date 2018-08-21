News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
RAF man Dixon settles for podium double at Cadwell

Barry Clay

Published: 2:10 PM August 21, 2018    Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020
Ryan Vickers flies over Cadwell Park's Mountain as he takes another win Picture: Barry Clay

Ryan Vickers flies over Cadwell Park's Mountain as he takes another win Picture: Barry Clay - Credit: Archant

Local teams and riders acquitted themselves well as Cadwell Park hosted round eight of the British Superbike Championships.

draperRacing's Simon Gilbert and Jack Tritton shut the door on Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood Pict

draperRacing's Simon Gilbert and Jack Tritton shut the door on Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood Picture: Barry Clay - Credit: Archant

In the main Superbike class, the RAF Marham-based RAF Regular and Reserves team had another successful weekend, with Jake Dixon putting the Kawasaki ZX10RR on the podium in both races.

In race one, Dixon was running in the top three when he found himself pushed right to edge of the damp track and dropped back to seventh, before fighting back to take third behind double race winner Leon Haslam and Brad Ray, who took both runners-up places. Dixon led race two before finishing third again after running onto the grass at Park Corner.

In the Superstock 600 race the Ryan Vickers freight train continued to roll towards his first British Championship. In a race of three parts, draperRacing's Aaron Clarke once again tried to stop him, but Vickers was in a class of his own.

On the third attempt to run the race, Vickers cleared off but with just a lap to go the rain made an appearance. Vickers slowed the pace and Clarke closed up, but it was another win for Vickers and the title could well be his at Silverstone early next month.

Jesse Trayler kept the Morello Racing flag flying Picture: Barry Clay

Jesse Trayler kept the Morello Racing flag flying Picture: Barry Clay - Credit: Archant

Grant Newstead brought the Tinklers Yamaha home in seventh place. Jesse Trayler deputised for the absent Luke Jones for Morello Racing in the Superstock 1000 race.

In the sidecar races, draperRacing's Simon Gilbert and North Walsham's Jack Tritton look liked they were going to get their first BSB podium, but just as Gilbert was getting ready to move into third, the gear linkage snapped.

In race two they were on the back of the grid as a result of their DNF, but were not taking prisoners and came through the field to finally take a well-deserved seventh place and fifth in class.

Kings Lynn's RAF man Michael Russell and Shaun Parker had a DNF in race one and a 12th in the second race. Russell also had a finish and a DNF in the Ducati races.

RAF Regular & Reserves rider Jake Dixon took two third places Picture: Barry Clay

RAF Regular & Reserves rider Jake Dixon took two third places Picture: Barry Clay - Credit: Archant

Grant Newstead took the Tinklers Yamaha to seventh in the Superstock 600 race Picture: Barry Clay

Grant Newstead took the Tinklers Yamaha to seventh in the Superstock 600 race Picture: Barry Clay - Credit: Archant

