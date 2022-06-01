Norfolk star nominated for PFA awards

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp has been nominated for two PFA awards - Credit: PA

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp could secure a hat-trick of Professional Footballers' Association women's young player of the year awards after she was shortlisted for the 2022 prize.

The 22-year-old Manchester City striker, from North Walsham, could claim the accolade for the fourth time in total, having also won it while at Bristol City in 2018.

She is joined on the shortlist by Chelsea forward Lauren James, Arsenal's Norwegian star Frida Maanum, Tottenham striker Jessica Naz, Manchester United forward Ella Toone and Brighton defender Maya Le Tissier.

Hemp has also made the shortlist for the PFA women's player of the year alongside City team-mate Alex Greenwood.

The pair face stiff competition from Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder, who helped their team win the domestic double.

Arsenal's Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema and her Gunners team-mate Kim Little complete the main player of the year shortlist.