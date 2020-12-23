New blow for Norfolk's local football scene

Published: 5:08 PM December 23, 2020

Local football has been put on hold again following the government's announcement - Credit: Bryan Grint

Non-league football in Norfolk suffered a new blow this afternoon after the government’s latest restrictions to combat the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Norfolk has been placed in tier four, which means there will be no non-elite sport allowed from Boxing Day onwards.

It means an end to the Thurlow Nunn League (Steps 5 and 6) and the Anglian Combination League.

Dereham Town and, over the border in Suffolk, Lowestoft Town, had already stopped playing league football, which was 'paused' at the beginning of November.

King’s Lynn Town are in the National League and can carry on playing. They host Notts County on Boxing Day.

A statement on the Norfolk FA website said: ”Football for adult participants across ‘non-elite’ football in Tier 4 areas is not permitted, including all training and fixtures. This immediate advice in place from 20 December applies to the following aspects of ‘non-elite’ football in England in Tier 4 areas -

Steps three to six of the National League System (NLS)

Tiers three to seven of the Women’s Football Pyramid

Regional NLS feeder leagues

Barclays FA WSL Academy League (unless under elite guidance)

Indoor and outdoor adult grassroots football

Vitality Women’s FA Cup (which is currently classified as ‘non-elite’ at this stage in the competition)

“The government’s tier four guidance states organised outdoor sport for under-18s and disabled people will be allowed, while there are exemptions for FA Girls' Regional Talent Clubs. The government’s guidelines on travel between tiers should be adhered to. These players cannot move in or out of tier four to train or play.

“The government’s tier four guidance confirms that elite sportspeople (and their coaches if necessary, or parents/guardians if they are under 18) are able to compete and train.

“It is extremely important that clubs, players, coaches, match officials, league officials, volunteers, parents, carers, and facility providers in tiers one to three (and permitted football in tier four) continue to strictly follow both the UK government latest guidance on Covid-19 and respective bespoke guidance documents from the GA.

"Any incidents of non-compliance will be reported to the local County Football Association. f there are any further updates from government we will communicate these in due course.”