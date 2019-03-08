Swaffham's Abigail O'Riordan produces two eagles on way to Norfolk Ladies' Championship success

New Norfolk Ladies' champion Abigail O'Riordan (left) pictured at Hunstanton with the player she beat in the final, Karen Young Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS Archant

Abigail O'Riordan recorded two magnificent eagles on her way to a hard-fought win over Karen Young in the final of the Norfolk Ladies' Championship at Hunstanton on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 18-year-old from Swaffham was pushed all the way by her vastly experienced opponent but produced the goods just when she needed it at the 11th and 17th holes to set up her first victory in the prestigious event.

Standing at the 11th tee the youngster was just one up after a tip and tuck start to the final but with the pressure on she followed an impressive drive with a seven iron to 12 feet and an ice cool putt to double her advantage.

Eaton ace Young proved what a great competitor she is by winning the 14th and 16th holes to get it back to all square, only for O'Riordan to show again why she is a rising star with a scratch handicap.

Another par five hole was reduced to three shots with a drive, an iron to the heart of the green and an accurate putt, and the Swaffham youngster then won the 18th for good measure to complete a two hole success.

"It's a very proud moment for me - this is such a great event and to win it at Hunstanton, which is my favourite course, helps make it even more special," she said.

"It was a double challenge playing a very tough opponent on a very tough course and it was just a case of staying focused and trying to play as well as I could."

O'Riordan saw off the challenge of another veteran in the semi-finals when Jo Ashmore was forced to retire injured after the 15th when three down while Young saw off 2014 champion Jo Herd (Royal Norwich) 2&1.

You may also want to watch:

First round: Tiffany Mills bt Poppy Beales 8&7, Karen Young beat Jessica Dixon 4&2, Jo Herd beat Rebecca Heeles 2 holes, Clare Warman bt Hope Neild 4&3, Jo Ashmore beat Beth Buckingham at the 21st, Tracey Williamson beat Eve Neild 5&4, Immy Leeder beat Rebecca Shubrook 5&4, Abigail O'Riordan beat Sue Roe 7&5.

Quarter-finals: Young beat Mills 1 hole, Herd beat Warman 3&2, Ashmore beat Williamson 3&2, O'Riordan beat Leeder 1 hole.

Semi-finals: Young beat Herd 2&1, O'Riordan beat Ashmore 3&2.

Final: O'Riordan beat Young 2 holes.

Phillips Oppenheim Team Trophy: Royal Norwich 1 (H Neild, E Neild, Herd 303 ocb).

Lady Betty Trafford Cup (scratch): Mills 149, runner-up O'Riordan 155.

Hannaford Cup (handicap): Mills 145, runner-up Beales 149, voucher - H Neild 150.

AM Scratch - Ashmore 78 ocb; PM - Herd 79 ocb.

Handicap AM: Shubrook 75 ocb; PM - Warman 74.