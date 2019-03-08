Search

Norfolk Ladies beaten by Lincolnshire after a thrilling finish at County Finals

PUBLISHED: 20:13 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:13 19 September 2019

Norfolk Ladies line up for a team picture during their County Finals programme at Delamere Forest in Cheshire. Back row, left to right, Tiffany Mills, Jo Herd, Chloe Gibbs, Abigail O'Riordan, Karen Young, Imogen Leeder, Eve Neild, Hope Neild. Front, immediate past captain Sammy Martin, captain Sue Heeles, county president Heather Keeble Picture: NLCGA

Norfolk Ladies line up for a team picture during their County Finals programme at Delamere Forest in Cheshire. Back row, left to right, Tiffany Mills, Jo Herd, Chloe Gibbs, Abigail O'Riordan, Karen Young, Imogen Leeder, Eve Neild, Hope Neild. Front, immediate past captain Sammy Martin, captain Sue Heeles, county president Heather Keeble Picture: NLCGA

Norfolk Ladies suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Lincolnshire in their fourth match of County Finals Week at Delamere Forest on Thursday.

Looking to build on an excellent win over Buckinghamshire the previous day, Sue Heeles' team battled every inch of the way only to be pipped 5-4 in a match that looked to be heading for a draw.

The narrow defeat left them bottom in the six team table ahead of Friday's final match against Surrey.

The match was all square after the morning foursomes, with two of the three matches going to the 18th.

Karen Young and Jo Herd took the final hole to win 1up while Tiffany Mills and Abigail O'Riordan did likewise to grab a half. That ensure parity, with Hope and Eve Neild having been beaten 6&5 in the other match.

Five of the six singles encounters were relatively one-sided affairs, with Lincolnshire winning three of them and Norfolk two, but unfortunately for Heeles' team the one tight affair ended up all square.

Mills and O'Riordan both won 6&5 to get points on the board early, but on the debit side Hope Neild was beaten 7&5 by the highly rated India Clyburn and Young and Herd both lost 3&2.

That meant the focus turned to the match between Eve Neild and Billie-Jo Smith, with the Lincolnshire player eventually securing the half that was needed to seal an overall win for her county.

"The girls shouldn't be too downhearted as they narrowly lost to some inspiring golf from Lincolnshire who unfortunately found their form," said captain Heeles afterwards. "I was very pleased with the spirit and never say die attitude and we will go into the last game with the same approach and hope to get something out of it."

Meanwhile Norfolk pair Jo Ashmore and Tracey Williamson both made the cut with something to spare at the R&A's Women's Senior Championship at Royal St David's, despite struggling at times on day two.

Ashmore (Barnham Broom) started the day in a share for second place after an opening 74 but plummeted down the leaderboard after dropping seven shots in her first six holes. She had some good holes after that, with four birdies helping her post a round of 83 for a share of 21st position.

Williamson (Royal Cromer) added a 78 to her opening 77 to go into the final round in a tie for 16th on five over.

Sian's clean sweep

Sian Fenn Green had a day to remember at the NLCGA Medal and Brister Salver competition which was played on her home course of Swaffham on a glorious autumn afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

One of the youngest competitors at 22 Sian, who works at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, won the three top prizes, the Greenie Roberts Handicap Salver with nett 68, the EM&M Scratch Salver with a gross 74 and Brister Salver with her nett score.

"I put a lot of work into preparing for the event so am over the moon that it paid off," said Sian, who as a consequence of her fine round will now be playing off a handicap of five.

Runner-up was Carole Harrisson from Hunstanton with a nett 69 while Jessica Rutherford of Great Yarmouth & Caister was third on countback with a nett 72.

Jack wins club title

Jack Cullington came through a hard-fought contest to win Bawburgh's Men's Club Championship.

Cullington and Robert Webb shared the lead in the gross competition on day one after posting 73s, with Webb leading the way in the nett with a 68, closely followed by David Bawden and Craig Sabberton on 70.

The following day Cullington closed off a fantastic season by shooting a five under par 67 to take home the trophy while Charlie Green, 15, recorded a two under par 70 to add to his 72 to win the nett competition.

The combined age of the two champions, just 35, is a Bawburgh record.

Calling left handers

Thetford Golf Club is looking to crown the best left-hander in the east.

Mr G's Left-handed Championship will be held on Sunday, October 27 with an entry fee of just £5 to attract as many players as possible. It is an 18-hole stableford competition with a maximum handicap of 28.

For more details visit www.thetfordgolfclub.co.uk or call manager Malcolm Grubb on 01842 752169.

Ben makes mark

Norfolk's Ben Willis produced a strong finish at the English Boys' County Champion of Champions event at Frilford Heath to finish in a tie for sixth position.

The Swaffham youngster fired an excellent 71 to go with his first round of 147 to finish alongside Cheshire's Jake Hibbert, eight shots behind winner Ben Partridge from Surrey.

