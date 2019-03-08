Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Ladies record their first win of the week at County Finals

PUBLISHED: 21:02 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:02 18 September 2019

Karen Young, pictured after winning the East Region Seniors' Championship at Colne Valley, had an excellent day for Norfolk against Buckinghamshire Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS

Karen Young, pictured after winning the East Region Seniors' Championship at Colne Valley, had an excellent day for Norfolk against Buckinghamshire Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS

Archant

Norfolk Ladies opened their account at this year's County Finals at Delamere Forest on Wednesday with a well deserved victory over Buckinghamshire.

Having lost two competitive matches against Gloucestershire and Yorkshire, Sue Heeles' side recorded a 5.5-3.5 win in their third match to move up to third in the overall standings.

Norfolk got off to a good start by taking two of the three morning foursomes matches.

Tiffany Mills and Abigail O'Riordan won 3&2 and Jo Herd and Karen Young prevailed 2&1 after sisters Hope and Eve Neild had been well beaten 6&5.

Norfolk also had the better of the singles as they sealed victory, with Mills (6&5), Young (5&4) and Herd (1up) all winning and O'Riordan picking up a half.

"I am absolutely delighted with the girls who, following their fightback against Yorkshire, started on the front foot today," said the skipper. "It was great to win two foursomes to go into the afternoon with a 2-1 lead.

You may also want to watch:

"They all battled hard, with Abigail getting an eagle on the par five first in her singles and Tiffany starting with two birdies.

"The matches we lost were very close, finishing on the 17th (Imogen Leeder) and 18th (Chloe Gibbs).

"Tiffany and Karen both recorded convincing wins while Jo held her nerve to win on the 18th, having had a birdie on the 15th to match her opponent at a crucial moment in the match."

Norfolk face Lincolnshire in their penultimate fixture on Thursday before rounding off their campaign with a match against Surrey on Friday.

Defending champions Gloucestershire are now clear at the top after three straight wins, but with Yorkshire losing to Surrey yesterday second place is now very much up for grabs.

Meanwhile Norfolk's Jo Ashmore had an excellent first day at the R&A's Women's Senior Amateur Championship at Royal St David's in Wales.

A one under par opening round of 74, featuring three birdies and just two dropped shots, left her in a tie for second place, four shots behind early front-runner Alison Taylor from Ireland.

Royal Cromer's Tracey Williamson was one under herself after 10 holes but eventually had to be content with a two over par 77.

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

Council orders ‘Notting Hill’ landlord to replace windows - four years after fitting them

13 Magdalen Street, where sash windows have been replaced with PVCu encasing. Picture: Archant

Night-time flying warning as helicopters and planes take to skies for military exercise

An Apache attack helicopter Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Why the RAF has relaxed its ban on beards

Beard inspection of 1 Squadron RAF Regimentgets underwayl at RAF Honington Picture: SAC JAMES LEDGER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists