Norfolk Ladies record their first win of the week at County Finals

Karen Young, pictured after winning the East Region Seniors' Championship at Colne Valley, had an excellent day for Norfolk against Buckinghamshire Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS Archant

Norfolk Ladies opened their account at this year's County Finals at Delamere Forest on Wednesday with a well deserved victory over Buckinghamshire.

Having lost two competitive matches against Gloucestershire and Yorkshire, Sue Heeles' side recorded a 5.5-3.5 win in their third match to move up to third in the overall standings.

Norfolk got off to a good start by taking two of the three morning foursomes matches.

Tiffany Mills and Abigail O'Riordan won 3&2 and Jo Herd and Karen Young prevailed 2&1 after sisters Hope and Eve Neild had been well beaten 6&5.

Norfolk also had the better of the singles as they sealed victory, with Mills (6&5), Young (5&4) and Herd (1up) all winning and O'Riordan picking up a half.

"I am absolutely delighted with the girls who, following their fightback against Yorkshire, started on the front foot today," said the skipper. "It was great to win two foursomes to go into the afternoon with a 2-1 lead.

"They all battled hard, with Abigail getting an eagle on the par five first in her singles and Tiffany starting with two birdies.

"The matches we lost were very close, finishing on the 17th (Imogen Leeder) and 18th (Chloe Gibbs).

"Tiffany and Karen both recorded convincing wins while Jo held her nerve to win on the 18th, having had a birdie on the 15th to match her opponent at a crucial moment in the match."

Norfolk face Lincolnshire in their penultimate fixture on Thursday before rounding off their campaign with a match against Surrey on Friday.

Defending champions Gloucestershire are now clear at the top after three straight wins, but with Yorkshire losing to Surrey yesterday second place is now very much up for grabs.

Meanwhile Norfolk's Jo Ashmore had an excellent first day at the R&A's Women's Senior Amateur Championship at Royal St David's in Wales.

A one under par opening round of 74, featuring three birdies and just two dropped shots, left her in a tie for second place, four shots behind early front-runner Alison Taylor from Ireland.

Royal Cromer's Tracey Williamson was one under herself after 10 holes but eventually had to be content with a two over par 77.