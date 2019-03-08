Norfolk Ladies reach national finals despite losing final match to title rivals

Norfolk Ladies' County Week squad line up for a team picture at Aspley Guise with captain Sue Heeles (fourth left) and county president Heather Keeble (third right) Picture: NCLGA Archant

Norfolk Ladies came through a tense final day at County Week to book their place in the national finals for the second year running.

Scotland's Alastair Forsyth fired a brilliant 63 at Hunstanton Picture: PA Scotland's Alastair Forsyth fired a brilliant 63 at Hunstanton Picture: PA

Sue Heeles' team lost a desperately tight match against title rivals Hertfordshire 5-4 as the regional event at Aspley Guise in Bedfordshire reached a thrilling conclusion. But having won their previous four matches the four wins they picked up were just enough to retain top spot, with their conquerors finishing two points behind them in second.

Needing a 6-3 victory to pip Norfolk, Hertfordshire made a good start by winning two of the three morning foursomes, with Tiffany Mills and Imogen Leeder being pipped on the 18th.

However Amelia Williamson and Amy Taylor teamed up for a 4&3 win that kept their county in the driving seat going into the afternoon and both won their singles matches after lunch.

A half for Chloe Gibbs edged Norfolk closer to September's finals at Delamere Forest in Cheshire and Leeder followed suit, after being three up with three to play, to get the team over the line.

Meanwhile Alastair Forsyth finished an amazing 25 under par at the Titliest and Footjoy PGA Professional Championship at Hunstanton to win the title by 11 shots.

The 43-year-old Scot maintained his third day advantage with another excellent round, adding a 68 to earlier efforts of 65, 63 and 67. He dropped just his second shot of the tournament at the par four third, but five birdies kept him way clear of the chasing pack.

Forsyth picked up a cheque for £10,000 while leading the six qualifiers for the Great Britain and Ireland team for the PGA Cup match against the United States in Austin, Texas in September.

Englishman Richard Wallis was second on 14 under after a final round of 65, while Scot Craig Lee was a shot further back in third after a 66.

Finishing on joint third on 12 under, and also booking their flight to the US, were Jason Levermore, last season's PGA East Order of Merit winner, Alex Wrigley and Paul O'Hara.