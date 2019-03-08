Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Norfolk Ladies reach national finals despite losing final match to title rivals

PUBLISHED: 21:54 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:54 21 June 2019

Norfolk Ladies' County Week squad line up for a team picture at Aspley Guise with captain Sue Heeles (fourth left) and county president Heather Keeble (third right) Picture: NCLGA

Norfolk Ladies' County Week squad line up for a team picture at Aspley Guise with captain Sue Heeles (fourth left) and county president Heather Keeble (third right) Picture: NCLGA

Archant

Norfolk Ladies came through a tense final day at County Week to book their place in the national finals for the second year running.

Scotland's Alastair Forsyth fired a brilliant 63 at Hunstanton Picture: PAScotland's Alastair Forsyth fired a brilliant 63 at Hunstanton Picture: PA

Sue Heeles' team lost a desperately tight match against title rivals Hertfordshire 5-4 as the regional event at Aspley Guise in Bedfordshire reached a thrilling conclusion. But having won their previous four matches the four wins they picked up were just enough to retain top spot, with their conquerors finishing two points behind them in second.

Needing a 6-3 victory to pip Norfolk, Hertfordshire made a good start by winning two of the three morning foursomes, with Tiffany Mills and Imogen Leeder being pipped on the 18th.

However Amelia Williamson and Amy Taylor teamed up for a 4&3 win that kept their county in the driving seat going into the afternoon and both won their singles matches after lunch.

You may also want to watch:

A half for Chloe Gibbs edged Norfolk closer to September's finals at Delamere Forest in Cheshire and Leeder followed suit, after being three up with three to play, to get the team over the line.

Meanwhile Alastair Forsyth finished an amazing 25 under par at the Titliest and Footjoy PGA Professional Championship at Hunstanton to win the title by 11 shots.

The 43-year-old Scot maintained his third day advantage with another excellent round, adding a 68 to earlier efforts of 65, 63 and 67. He dropped just his second shot of the tournament at the par four third, but five birdies kept him way clear of the chasing pack.

Forsyth picked up a cheque for £10,000 while leading the six qualifiers for the Great Britain and Ireland team for the PGA Cup match against the United States in Austin, Texas in September.

Englishman Richard Wallis was second on 14 under after a final round of 65, while Scot Craig Lee was a shot further back in third after a 66.

Finishing on joint third on 12 under, and also booking their flight to the US, were Jason Levermore, last season's PGA East Order of Merit winner, Alex Wrigley and Paul O'Hara.

Most Read

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The awkward moment a woman interrupts TV licence protesters in Norwich

Protests against BBC decision to scrap tv license for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Two men arrested for driving without insurance and possession of drugs

Two men have been arrested in Norwich for driving with no insurance and possession of drugs. Picture: Norwich Police

Norfolk charity raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease at The Forum

Members of the Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association took to The Forum to raise awareness about the disease. Picture: Sue Heal

Danny Boyle: Gorleston was ‘perfect’ location for filming of Yesterday

Ed Sheeran chats to director Danny Boyle at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists