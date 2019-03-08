Norfolk Ladies make it four wins on trot at County Week - but they still have some work to do

Norfolk Ladies' County Week squad line up for a team picture at Aspley Guise with captain Sue Heeles (fourth left) and county president Heather Keeble (third right) Picture: NCLGA Archant

Norfolk Ladies reeled off a fourth straight win at County Week on Thursday - but they still have some work to do if they are to make it back-to-back regional titles.

Youngsters took centre stage at Dereham Golf Club at the weekend when they took part in the Golf Sixes competition Picture: GRAHAM HOWE Youngsters took centre stage at Dereham Golf Club at the weekend when they took part in the Golf Sixes competition Picture: GRAHAM HOWE

Sue Heeles' side saw off Essex 6-3 at Aspley Guise, with another impressive success being built on a clean sweep in the morning foursomes.

It was then a case of checking on the result of their only title rivals Hertfordshire and they beat Suffolk by the same scoreline to set up what should be a thrilling final day as the two top teams go head-to-head.

With Herts having lost their opening match on Monday Norfolk remain in the driving seat and know even a 5-4 defeat would earn them another trip to the national final in September.

But if they lost by greater margin than that it would be Herts going through, so there is still everything to play for.

Imogen Leeder and Abigail O'Riordan (6&5) and Amelia Williamson and Amy Taylor (7&5) both won their foursomes matches with plenty to spare, while a 1 up success from Chloe Rowswell and Karen Young made it a perfect morning for Norfolk.

It was tougher going after lunch, but Williamson (6&4) and Mills (1up) got the wins required to seal overall victory and halves from Jo Herd and Taylor secured what could be another crucial point.

Forsyth stretches lead

Former European Tour player Alastair Forsyth will go into the final round of the Titleist and Footjoy PGA Professional Championship at Hunstanton with an amazing 11-shot lead.

The 43-year-old Scot has been in a class of his own all week and moved to 21 under par on Thursday after adding a 67 to his earlier efforts of 65 and 63.

He dropped his first shot of the tournament at the par four sixth - but six birdies ensured he kept the rest of the field firmly at arm's length.

Fellow countryman Paul O'Hara and Jordan Goodwin, from Barnehurst Golf Club just outside London, share second place on 10 under after rounds of 67 and 71 respectively.

Three players are one shot further back - Alex Wrigley, Paul Hendriksen and reigning East PGA Order of Merit champion Jason Levermore.

National update

Multiple former Norfolk Ladies Championship winner Tracey Williamson made a strong challenge at the English Women's Amateur Strokeplay event at St Enodoc before having to settle for a tied sixth finish.

The Royal Cromer player opened up with a 79 at the Cornish course before climbing up the leaderboard with a second round of 76 that was topped off by three successive birdies.

A final round of 81 left her seven adrift of winner Aileen Greenfield from Pyecombe Golf Club.

Meanwhile James Biggs from Diss turned in a solid performance at the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock and would have made the matchplay stages had it not been for a poor finish to his second round.

He opened up with a 72 and was also going well on day two until a back nine of 41 put paid to his chances, with a 77 leaving him two short of the mark.

Golf Sixes

Norfolk's inaugural Golf Sixes fixture took place at Dereham at the weekend - and was hailed as a big success.

Developed by the Golf Foundation to give young beginners a taste of team play, the event saw 28 youngsters from five clubs compete in six-hole matches in a fun Texas Scramble format.

Mundesley, Eaton, Barnham Broom, Feltwell and the host club were represented, with 35 volunteers providing support. They included touring professional Andrew Marshall, club pro' Will Cross and the club's leading amateur Richard Wilson.

"The club have had by far the most well supported fixture that I have attended across the five leagues that I manage," said the Golf Foundation's East of England development officer Katie Moggan. "They ensured that every player went away with a prize and all the players, parents and supporters received a very warm and friendly welcome. Some brilliant golf was played but most importantly all the players had lots of fun."

Web.com Tour

Sheringham professional Will Harrold had a disappointing time at his latest Web.com Tour event in the United States.

Looking to build on successive top-30 finishes he missed the cut at the Lincoln Land Championship at Springfield, Illinois after posting rounds of 71 and 74.