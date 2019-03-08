Norfolk Ladies beat Cambs & Hunts 7½-1½ to make it two wins out of two

Norfolk Ladies' County Week squad line up for a team picture at Aspley Guise

Norfolk Ladies turned in another excellent performance at Aspley Guise to make it two wins out of two at County Week.

They followed up Monday's 6-3 victory over Suffolk with an emphatic 7½-1½ success against Cambs and Hunts to take the early initiative in the regional event.

Norfolk enjoyed a clean sweep of the morning foursomes, but that doesn't tell the full story. Wins for Tiffany Mills and Imogen Leeder and Karen Young and Amy Taylor had been completed when Amelia Williamson and Chloe Rowswell fought back from four down with five to play to win one up.

Norfolk then took four of the six afternoon singles, but it was no easy ride.

Abigail O'Riordan found herself up against an in-form Miranda Brain and lost 5&4. However Jo Herd dominated to win 3&2 and Taylor, having been three down, fought her way back to take her match 2&1.

Chloe Gibbs put in a brave fight and managed to salvage a half on the 18th and Imogen Leeder won a close battle to win on the 18th. Performance of the day came from Mills who put the first singles point on the board with a 7&6 victory.

On Wednesday Norfolk face Bedfordshire, who lost 6½-2½ to Hertfordshire. In the other match Essex beat Suffolk 6-3.

Meanwhile there was a familiar name at the top the leaderboard after the first round of the Titliest and Footjoy PGA Championship at Hunstanton.

Scottish professional Alastair Forsyth, who has two European tour titles to his name and finished tied ninth at the 2008 US PGA Championship, opened his campaign with a brilliant seven under par 65, with not a bogey in sight.

It was good enough for a tie for the lead with Retford's James Freeman who managed eight birdies but dropped a shot at the par five eighth.

Five players shared third place on 67 - Englishmen Chris Crowder and John Wells, Scots Greg Hutcheon and Paul O'Hara and Nico Els from South Africa.

There were two Norfolk professionals in the 144-strong field, with Chase Davies (Eaton) opening up with a 71 and Mark Spooner (Bawburgh) a 74. Davies' round was spoilt by a double bogey six at the last.