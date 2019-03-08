Norfolk Ladies beat Suffolk 6-3 in County Week opener

Pictured at the recent friendly match between Norfolk Ladies and Norfolk Boys are, from left to right, Tracey Williamson, Tiffany Mills, Amy Taylor, Jo Herd, Karen Young, Immy Leeder, Abigail O'Riordan, Sue Heeles, Sammy Martin, David Leggett, Ewan Marshall, Daniel Leggett, Kieran Myatt, Charlie Woodward, Nick Macartney and Sean Rafferty Picture: NCLGA Archant

Norfolk Ladies made a flying start to County Week at Aspley Guise in Bedfordshire on Monday when they recorded an emphatic 6-3 win over local rivals Suffolk.

After the morning foursomes Norfolk led 2-1 thanks to wins from the new partnership of Karen Young and Amy Taylor and Amelia Williamson and Abigail O'Riordan.

The afternoon singles proved to be very tense over the first nine holes, with Norfolk down in three of their matches.

However after the turn they took command, with Williamson and Taylor - who are available for the whole week after completing their year's studies in the United States - winning 5&4 and 3&1 respectively.

Jo Herd turned her match round to come out with a 3&1 win and Tiffany Mills completed a 4-2 victory in the singles a fine 3&2 success.

A delighted captain Sue Heeles is now preparing for another big test on Tuesday.

"Today was a real team effort with every player contributing to the points total," she said. "This victory gives us confidence going into the rest of the week with a match coming up against Cambs and Hunts, the side we beat narrowly on the final day last year to qualify for the Nationals. They beat Hertfordshire in their first match so it will be a really tough test".

Norfolk are going for their third win in four attempts at regional level, having also made progress in 2016 and 2018.

They face five matches in total, with showdowns against Bedfordshire, Essex and Hertfordshire to follow. The reward for the winners is a place in the National Finals at Delamere Forest in Cheshire in September.

Meanwhile the Titleist and FootJoy PGA Professional Championship gets under way at Hunstanton on Tuesday morning, with 140 players from across the country in action.

Mark Spooner from Bawburgh and Chase Davies from Eaton will be flying the flag for Norfolk while there are plenty of other East Region stars in action, including last season's Order of Merit winner Jason Levermore from Essex.

The tournament is being played over 72 holes and will reach its climax on Friday afternoon. Spectators are welcome.