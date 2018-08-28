Search

Advanced search

Sue Heeles taking over as captain of Norfolk Ladies

PUBLISHED: 08:38 16 November 2018

Sue Heeles (front row, right) lines up with the successful Norfolk Ladies team after last year's regional success at Woodbridge. Back row, left to right, Jasmine Campbell, Amy Taylor, Megan Mann, Chloe Rowswell, Jo Herd, Amelia Williamson, Chloe Gibbs, Tiffany Mills, Imogen Leeder. Front: Heather Keeble (county president), Sammy Martin (captain) and Sue Picture: NLGCA

Sue Heeles (front row, right) lines up with the successful Norfolk Ladies team after last year's regional success at Woodbridge. Back row, left to right, Jasmine Campbell, Amy Taylor, Megan Mann, Chloe Rowswell, Jo Herd, Amelia Williamson, Chloe Gibbs, Tiffany Mills, Imogen Leeder. Front: Heather Keeble (county president), Sammy Martin (captain) and Sue Picture: NLGCA

Archant

Sue Heeles admits she has a couple of hard acts to follow after stepping up to be new captain of the successful county ladies team.

After a lengthy barren spell Norfolk have reached the national finals twice in three years, first under Tracey Williamson and then Sammy Martin.

They finished an impressive third at Havant and Waterlooville in 2016 before having to settle for fifth position at a weather-hit event at Royal North Devon in September, when Heeles was vice-captain.

The new leader will officially take over at the NLCGA’s annual meeting at Wensum Valley on November 26 and can’t wait to get stuck into her new role, even though she has big shoes to fill.

“It is a great honour to captain your county and I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

“We have done really well under Tracey and Sammy and I will be doing my utmost to ensure we keep up the good work.

“Having reached this year’s finals it was a shame how it all panned out, with the weather playing havoc with the event. Even though we finished on a high note by winning our last match it was still a disappointing week and has made us even more determined to reach the finals again next year.”

The ultimate target for Heeles and her team is a place at Delamere Forest in Cheshire next autumn, but before that the regional competition has to be negotiated and that is only focus for the new captain at present.

“I am already looking forward to County Week (which is being held at Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands Golf Club in Bedfordshire next year),” said the Royal Norwich member. “I will be working with Sammy as immediate past captain and together we will make sure we are well prepared for the challenge, with hopefully a few get-togethers in the spring.

“It is a very exciting time for Norfolk ladies golf, with a lot of good youngsters around. It wasn’t the most enjoyable of weeks at Royal North Devon but it was great to see how well young Chloe Gibbs played in the difficult conditions.

“We were missing Amelia Williamson and Amy Taylor for that one as they had left for their studies in the United States. I am hoping they will both be available for County Week next year - obviously it would be good for Norfolk if they were in the team.”

One other player who might come into the picture in 2019 is the captain’s own daughter Rebecca, who made a big impact as a junior and is now back living in Norfolk after a spell away.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Running column: Mark Armstrong is playing the long game in his road to Manchester

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

How the Brexit draft deal affects East Anglia

The Theresa May Anti-Brexit Float in Norwich. Joan Pons Laplana, a Spanish nurse who has lived and worked in England for the past 17 years. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

Michael Bailey
TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

ian clarke
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Belief creates champions... do City have a date with destiny?

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki - last-gasp hero against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Carrow Road calling! This week’s PinkUn Show #156 with Bailey, Davitt and Van Wijk

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

paddy davitt
Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read Sport

‘We’re enjoying every minute of it’ – Striker is loving life as City enjoy Florida

Jordan Rhodes and Moritz Leitner in action during Norwich City's open training session in Tampa Picture: David Freezer

Norwich City international wrap: Composed Jamal Lewis shows his class in Dublin friendly

Seamus Coleman and Jamal Lewis battle for the ball at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire.

Opinion Michael Bailey: EFL rebels and their threats may be facing a bumpy ride

TV money fuels the Premier League - but in the EFL the story is far from the same, and in danger of a major shift. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Smells like team spirit to City legend as Florida tour continues

Canaries legends Adam Drury, left, and Grant Holt are helping lead Norwich City's tour of Tampa in their roles as club ambassadors and visited the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay

Opinion Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists