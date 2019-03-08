Search

Tiffany Mills leads qualifiers at Norfolk Ladies' Championship at Hunstanton

PUBLISHED: 20:43 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:43 10 May 2019

Eve Neild, pictured after her excellent performance in the English Girls Under-16 Amateur Championship at Fulford, was joint fifth in qualifying at the Norfolk Championship Picture: FAMILY

Eve Neild, pictured after her excellent performance in the English Girls Under-16 Amateur Championship at Fulford, was joint fifth in qualifying at the Norfolk Championship Picture: FAMILY

Tiffany Mills lead the qualifiers for the matchplay stages of the Norfolk Ladies' Championship in impressive fashion at Hunstanton on Friday.

The Ryston Park player, who was beaten finalist last year, finished six shots clear of her closest challenger at the testing links lay-out after following up a first round 76 with a superb 73.

It was an impressive display on a day when only seven scores under 80 were posted and also sealed the best nett total of 145 for the two handicapper.

Swaffham's Abigail O'Riordan finished second after rounds of 78 and 77 while senior Jo Ashmore proved she is still a player to be reckoned with by finishing third with efforts of 78 and 81.

Royal Norwich's Hope Neild, who matched the leader in the morning, was fourth (76, 84) while her sister Eve was three shots further back in joint fifth.

Today's first round draw: 9am - T Mills v P Beales, 9.08 - K Young v J Dixon, 9.16 - J Herd v R Heeles, 9.24 - C Warman v H Neild, 9.32 - J Ashmore v B Buckingham, 9,40 - T Williamson v E Neild, 9.48 - I Leeder v R Shubrook, 9.56 - S Roe v A O'Riordan,

Qualifiers for matchplay:

149 - T Mills (Ryston Park) 76 73

155 - A O'Riordan (Swaffham) 78 77

159 - J Ashmore (Barnham Broom) 78 81

160 - H Neild (Royal Norwich) 76 84

163 - J Herd (Royal Norwich) 84 79, E Neild (Royal Norwich) 83 80, I Leeder (Dereham) 83 80

165 - J Dixon (Thetford) 81 84

166 - K Young (Eaton) 81 85, R Shubrook (Sprowston Manor) 81 85, T Williamson (Royal Cromer) 78 88

167 - R Heeles (Royal Norwich) 87 80

168 - C Warman (Royal West Norfolk) 86 82

170 - B Buckingham (Dereham) 84 86

173 - S Roe (Royal Cromer) 85 88, P Beales (Middleton Hall) 84 89

