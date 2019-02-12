Young golfers preparing for new season both on and off the course

Young Norfolk golfers get ready for some fitness sessions under the guidance of Fiona Spencer Picture: NORFOLK CGU Archant

Norfolk’s juniors have been working hard to ensure they are properly prepared for the new season, which gets under way in April.

A squad 11 of boys attended the first ‘pilates and play’ session with instructor Fiona Spencer focusing on their flexibility and core strength.

The session was designed to provide an understanding of this element of development for the young golfers to enhance their enjoyment of the game.

This was followed by 18 holes of golf in some testing wet conditions. The morale and camaraderie was top class and bodes well for the challenges that lie ahead.

Junior squad managers Sammy Martin and Nick Macartney, supported by junior secretary Norman Blanch, were in attendance.

Meanwhile Sheringham professional Will Harrold suffered his first missed cut on the Web.com Tour after falling well short in Panama City.

After solid showings in his opening two events in the Bahamas and Colombia Harrold was unable to make it three successive pay days on the second tier of American professional golf.

He was on the backfoot from the word go in the Panama Championship after recording a double bogey on his first hole, although he battled strongly in the stifling heat to ensure it didn’t get any worse than that on day one.

A two over par round of 72 that featured no fewer than five birdies gave him a reasonable chance of playing all four days, but a second round of 76 saw him miss out by five shots.

Harrold arrived at the 16th needing a couple of birdies to make it, but ended up with three successive bogeys and an eight over finish.

The Norfolk professional hasn’t made the field for the first event on US soil, the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida.

Myhill Trophy holders Bawburgh begin the defence of their trophy at Middleton Hall on April 28.

Full first round draw: Thetford v Swaffham, Sprowston Manor v Dunston Hall, Royal Cromer v King’s Lynn, Feltwell v Wensum Valley, Middleton Hall v Bawburgh, Sheringham v Richmond Park, Ryston Park v Mundesley, Caldecott Hall v Eaton. Byes: Heacham Manor, Hunstanton, Fakenham, Barnham Broom, Dereham, Royal Norwich, Costessey Park, Gt Yarmouth & Caister.