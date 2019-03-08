Hunstanton's Rebecca Chesterman takes top honours at Norfolk Junior Autumn Meeting

Celebrating their success in Scotland are Andrew Marshall (centre), George Pledger (right) and fellow playing partner Angus Rollo Picture: ANDREW MARSHALL

Rebecca Chesterman gave another glimpse of her potential at the Norfolk Junior Autumn Meeting at Great Yarmouth & Caister Golf Club.

The winning team at the recent Seniors' Charity Day at Dunston Hall, David and Loyola Weeks and Susan and Aubrey Hammond, with the club's director of golf Peter Briggs Picture: NICOLA PAYNE

The 18-hole Stableford competition was won by the Hunstanton youngster with a score of 42 points, closely followed by Eve Neild and Nellie Ong, both on 39.

The nine-hole foursomes' competition for girls without a handicap and with an adult was won by Anna and James Ong.

Presentations were also made for the Order of Merit shields. Eve Neild was awarded the Brancaster Shield for the best performing junior in Norfolk and Lilia Copeman the Norfolk Shield for events played in Norfolk.

The Handicap Challenge for the girl with the greatest reduction of handicap went to Hettie Conway from Mattishall whose handicap has come down by 15 shots in six months.

Junior autumn meeting winner Rebecca Chesterton with county president Heather Keeble Picture: SUE HEELES

Meanwhile 66 women in 22 teams from across the county took part in the annual Dunston Hall Halloween AMAM.

Played on a glorious autumn day the event was run by the lady members of Dunston Hall who got into the theme with some spooky outfits.

The winners were team Golden Ghoulies - Linda Beevis, Yvette Douglas and Julie Filby from Eaton - and the best dressed team went to Witch Way do we Ghoul - Elaine Wall, Joan Gill and Jackie Brooks from Middleton Hall.

The raffle raised over £400 for the Colney Centre which will be used to provide the extras that make patients' visits for treatment more comfortable.

The focus on Saturday will be on Thetford Golf Club where the ladies of Dereham and Royal West Norfolk will do battle for the county's top knock-out team trophy, the Gillieson Cup. The final was due to have been staged last month but had to be postponed because of torrential rain.

Hickory Open

Norfolk professional Andrew Marshall proved his prowess with traditional clubs last week - less than a fortnight after winning a big event in Turkey with his usual set.

Marshall followed up his $10,000 victory in the Beko Classic by finishing runner-up in the 15th staging of the World Hickory Open, which took place on three courses in Scotland and reached its conclusion at the renowned Gullane Golf Club.

A regular competitor in the retro event and a past champion, the Bawburgh player put together rounds of 72, 67 and 73 to finish five shofts drift of winner Olle Widegren (67 68 72) and one ahead of another Swede Johan Moburg (75 67 71).

With over 130 players from 15 countries taking part, from as far as the USA, Japan and Australia, competition was fierce.

There was also a notable performance in the amateur competiton, with George Pledger from Dereham Golf Club, one of Marshall's playing partners, winning the handicap stableford division.

Charity Day

This year's Seniors' Charity Day at Dunston Hall raised money for the Alzheimer's Society.

A field of over 80 golfers assembled for a shotgun start in pleasant conditions.

Teams of four entered from a number of local clubs and the winners were David and Loyola Weeks and Susan and Aubrey Hammond.

All enjoyed an excellent buffet lunch followed by an auction which raised £1,300 to add to the donation.

The final sum donated to the Alzheimer's Society was £5,750 after an anonymous donation of £1,000 from a Dunston Hall Seniors' member.

Senior's captain Ian Ryland presented the initial cheque to a representative from the charity.

Norfolk Alliance

The latest Norfolk Alliance meeting takes place at Gorleston Golf Club next Thursday.

Other fixtures: November 28 - Royal Cromer, December 12 - Eaton, January 9 - Gt Yarmouth & Caister, January 30 - Bawburgh, February 27 - Bungay & Waveney Valley, March 12 - Royal Norwich, April 2 - Sheringham.