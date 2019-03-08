Search

West Norfolk Ladies power to impressive win at Lakenham Hewett

PUBLISHED: 15:57 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 14 March 2019

Lakenham Hewett and West Norfolk go head to head in a scrum at a muddy Hilltops Picture: ED NAVRADY

North Walsham Raiders and West Norfolk go head to head at Scottow on Saturday (2.45pm) for a place in the Norfolk Intermediate Cup final.

The visitors are having a strong season in London Three Eastern Counties so without any shadow of a doubt this will be Walsham seconds’ toughest encounter of the season.

The pack should be strengthened by the return of Mark McCall, Nathan Bensley and Luke Shpylka, all of whom were unable to travel last week, while the back line will welcome back Bill Vurewa.

There is also cup action at Barnard Fields with Wymondham seconds taking on their Holt counterparts in the semi-finals of the Norfolk Junior Cup.

The leagues take a break this weekend but there is one game in the Eastern Counties Shield competition, with Norwich Union playing host to Colchester III. A bonus point win would take Union up to third in the table.

Meanwhile West Norfolk Ladies cemented a second place finish in the Women’s National Championship East League One by beating Lakenham Lionesses 46-19 at Hilltops.

In gusty conditions West quickly moved ahead with tries from captain Sarah Hodgson and Zoe Sharp. A third break then gave Lucy Shaw the chance to score with deft passing through the backs.

Lakenham Hewett come back to score from a break and from a hard fought battle on the try line. The visiting forwards then took over, with Mary Hegarty and Charlotte Wales diving over to close the first half at 29-12.

The second half started with a clearly determined Lakenham challenging every ruck, scrum and tackle and they added another score, but it was not enough.

Despite tired legs and sore muscles, West scored three further times as Libby Lockwood and Laura Delany both added to their tallies and Catherine Leach powered through to the corner on the final whistle. Zoe Sharp added three conversions in the tricky conditions.

Back of the match was Kathryn Sharp for her reading of the game and forward of the match was Charlotte Wales.

