Norfolk thrive at Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships at the UEA

Norfolk's teams thrived at the Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships at the UEA. Picture: Clive Poyner Archant

Norfolk’s teams again produced outstanding performances at the Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships held at the UEA Sportspark on Saturday.

Competing against teams from Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, the Norfolk teams won five of the six competitions and finished third in the U11 Boys. The U13 and U15 Girls and Boys teams now progress to the National Championships being held at SportCity Manchester on April 13/14.

In the U15 Girls competition the team won by nearly 100 points. Daisy Dalrymple won the individual allrounder competition and will contest this title at the National Championships, she was closely followed home by Eden Harrison in third place.

Across the various events there were wins for Daisy and Grace Daniels with 83 speedbounces in 30 seconds and for the 8 lap paarlauf and 4*2lap relay teams. With numerous seconds, thirds and fourths the consistency of the team proved too strong for the other counties.

In the U15 Boys competition the team dominated the individual allrounder competition with Conrad Winter second, Michael Langley third, Liam Clare fourth and Jake Hart sixth out of the 25 athlete competition. Again, the consistency of these performances coupled with wins for Jake in the speedbounce (87 in 30 seconds) and relay team wins in 8 lap paarlauf and 4*2lap resulted in the overall win for the team.

For the U13 Girls the well drilled relay teams led the way with wins in the obstacle, 4*1 lap, 8 lap paarlauf and 4*2 lap. There were also individual wins for Serena Akomah with 58cms in the vertical jump, Georgia Pegg with 83 speedbounces, Nicole Kaszczak in the standing long jump with 2.40m (County record), Demilade Adegoke with 7.02m (County record) in the standing triple jump and Lucy Oakley in the shot throwing 10.59m (County record).

The U13 Boys also benefitted from the relay practice taking a clean sweep in the races to match the girls’ performance. There were also individual wins for David MacQueen in the 2 lap sprint, Barney Clarke and Ryan Wood came equal first in the speedbounce with 83 jumps, Jaiden Dean won both the 4 lap and standing triple jump with 7.15m, Ethan Ellis won the vertical jump with a County Record 64cms and Will Scates took the 6 lap endurance race.

A margin of only 10 points gave the U11 Girls victory. Practicing the relays again proved vital to the result as 2 wins, a 2nd and a 3rd made the telling difference. Charlotte Gilding won the foam javelin, Charley Wheatley the target throw and Lilymae Coote the speedbounce to cap off a great all round performance from the 15 strong team.

For the U11 Boys it was one of those days when things didn’t quite go to plan. The boys had a great experience and gave it their all. We think Lemony Snicket was in the crowd! William Broad top scored with a win in the chest push.