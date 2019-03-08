Norfolk seconds need a win to keep Anglian League title hopes alive

Norfolk's second team pose for a picture at Peterborough Milton. Pictured from left to right are Shaun Larkins (captain), Josh Weeds, Josh Halliday, Aiden Tanner, Mason Bernstein, James Hazel, Dylan Green, Richard Wilson, Richard Lindley and Robert Barnard (vice president) Picture: NGCU Archant

Norfolk seconds have their sights set on a derby win that will keep alive hopes of Anglian League glory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dunston Hall Ladies' captain Sue Henderson presents a cheque for more than £3,000 to the Littlelifts charity Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS Dunston Hall Ladies' captain Sue Henderson presents a cheque for more than £3,000 to the Littlelifts charity Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS

Shaun Larkins' team suffered their first defeat of the season last time out, going down 7-5 to Northants at Peterborough Milton, but will stay in the title hunt if they beat their Suffolk counterparts at Diss.

A positive result on Sunday week would set up an exciting final match against Leicestershire and Rutland at Heacham Manor on September 1 - and after winning their opening two fixtures the seconds remain in a positive frame of mind.

For their most recent match the team faced changes for the first time, with Iain Yule, Kale Heath and Jamie Smith all promoted to the first team. Larkins took a break and brought in Richard Lindley, Josh Weeds, Josh Halliday and Dylan Green for their seasonal debuts.

Solid wins in the foursomes from Richard Wilson and James Hazel and Mason Bernstein and Halliday were cancelled out by narrow losses for Lindley and Weeds and Aiden Tanner and Green.

NLCGA Division Four meeting winner Janis Riches from Wensum Valley with her trophy Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS NLCGA Division Four meeting winner Janis Riches from Wensum Valley with her trophy Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS

In the afternoon singles Bernstein, Tanner and Green all won but other contests slipped away and it all hinged on the last two matches. Hazel, despite playing some great golf, could not turn his vital match around and lost on the 18th hole while Lindley was beaten on the 17th.

The first team can no longer win their league after losing two of their first three games but will be looking to move up the table on Sunday week when they take on Suffolk in their final fixture at Royal Norwich before the club's move to Weston Park.

Division Four meeting

Ryston Park Golf Club hosted the NLCGA Division Four meeting, with 30 players taking part on a glorious day.

Janis Riches of Wensum Valley was overall winner with 36 points with the top five completed by Sharon Gowing of Bawburgh (35), Susan Tuck of Links Country Park (31), Marlene Simmonds of the host club (29) and Penny Mead of Bawburgh (29).

Team winners were Bawburgh (S Gowing, G Thurtle, P Mead) with 64 points.

County president Heather Keeble presented the prizes along with the organiser for the day Mary Tuddenham.

Superb charity effort

The ladies of Dunston Hall have raised £3,192 for their captain's chosen charity.

You may also want to watch:

Sue Henderson chose to support Littlelifts after having a recent health scare herself.

"With other fundraising prior to the Charity Golf Day we have been able to raise a substantial sum of money for this small charity," she said.

Littlelifts' mission is to support women who face chemotherapy as part of their treatment plan for breast cancer by giving them a box full of specially selected items.

The first Littlelifts golf day is at Barnham Broom on Friday, September 13.

County boys in action

Norfolk's under-16 boys had a competitive SE League tri-match against Essex and Suffolk at the Warren Golf Club, a tricky venue with narrow fairways and fast greens.

Essex ran out winners but the Norfolk youngsters took plenty from the meeting that will further develop their games.

Representing the county were James Tipling, Cameron Braes, Ed Featherstone, Jamie Fox, Sean Rafferty, Charlie Woodward, Charlie Green and James Black.

The under-14s also faced tough opposition in a tri-match against Suffolk and Cambridgeshire at Halesworth, with Cambridgeshire coming out on top. The team included boys from the Under-12 squad who held their own against older competitors.

Alex Blake, Alfie Edgson, Ed Featherstone, Billy Britcher, Daniel Leggett, Ciaran Clarke, Sullivan Goddard, Jamieson Gray and Quin Monaghan were the Norfolk players.

Professional update

Eaton professional Chase Davis missed the cut by one shot at the English PGA Championship at Bowood after rounds of 76 and 73 left him five over par after two rounds.

Dunston Hall's Nick Lucas (80, 74) and Swaffham's Nic Cains (79, 81) finished further down the field.

Meanwhile an excellent four under par round of 68 wasn't enough for Jack Yule to make the final day of the Europro Tour's Penta Hotels Championship at Caversham Heath.

The King's Lynn player produced an excellent response to an opening 77, firing six birdies and only dropping one shot, but it was not quite enough.