Former Norfolk Ladies’ captain Sammy Martin takes on new role with county’s boys

PUBLISHED: 16:26 28 February 2019

The Norfolk junior golf squads pictured at Royal Norwich with Norman Blanch, Nick Macartney and Sammy Martin Picture: NORFOLK CGU

Archant

Former Norfolk captain Sammy Martin is a tireless promoter of the sport she loves - and her work isn’t restricted purely to women’s golf.

She has just taken on an important role with county’s boys’ teams - and is thoroughly enjoying her work with the youngsters alongside fellow manager Nick Macartney and junior secretary Norman Blanch.

Martin is the first woman to take on such a position in Norfolk and volunteered her services after learning a vacancy existed to help run the county’s Under-18 team.

“I expressed my interest as I considered it an opportunity to further underwrite junior golf in the county and was encouraged to get on board, even though I am the first woman to be appointed to the role,” she said.

“It has been a privilege working with Norman and Nick (the Under-14s manager), who have encouraged and welcomed me to progress the coaching programme with them. I extend this to the Union Board also.

“My experience with the NLCGA has proved extremely beneficial as a tool to incorporate ideas, develop golfing potential and assist all players towards achieving ambitions and promise as county representatives as well as cultivating a life skill. With this in mind hopefully we can achieve success for all teams.

“The boys are an extremely devoted and impressive group who have endeavoured since November to commit to training in order to improve competence and performance. It will surely become another journey and one I am eagerly anticipating.”

An impressive total of 22 boys representing the under-14, under-16 and under-18 squads attended a get together at a sunny Royal Norwich to consolidate their preparation for the forthcoming campaign.

They took to the course and played a format of scratch foursomes against each other to further hone their matchplay edge.

“We were delighted with the boys’ individual performances, etiquette and competitive play and are confident that they will excel themselves representing Norfolk in the matches ahead,” added Martin.

The boys involved were Charlie Woodward, Ben Cowles, George Sommerville, Jamie Fox, Jacob Jeary, Ethan Richmond, Joe Crane, Mason Bernstein, James Black, Kieran Myatt, Casey Patterson, Alfie Edgson, Alex Blake, Luke Johnson, Sean Rafferty, Haydon Bradley, Billy Britcher, Cameron Braes, Charlie Green, James Tipling and Ewan Marshall.

