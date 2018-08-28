Norfolk’s men begin preparations for the new season

The 2019 Norfolk squad pictured with county team coach Michael Few, junior aecretary Norman Blanch and county president Graham Turner Picture: NORFOLK CGU Archant

The county season doesn’t get into full swing until May - but potential Norfolk players are already being put through their paces alongside the more established names.

The first county trials match of the year was staged at Great Yarmouth & Caister, with the course in fantastic condition and the weather also playing its part to ensure it was a more than worthwhile exercise.

An impressive total of 24 players set out to impress a selection panel led by recently installed first team captain Simon Clark and second team captain Shaun Larkins.

The field included some of the leading county juniors selected by new Under-18 squad manager Sammy Martin and junior secretary Norman Blanch.

The format was foursomes matchplay, with pairings initially being selected by county coach Michael Few to see how potential match-ups for the year ahead might work. All the matches were hard fought, with no quarter asked or given. A further trials match is scheduled for March 3, by which time the pairs should be more settled.