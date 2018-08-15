News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Norfolk FA reveal plans to increase player participation by 5,000

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:55 PM August 15, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
A walking football taster session at the Football Development Centre in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELL

A walking football taster session at the Football Development Centre in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Norfolk FA have launched an ambitious scheme to increase football participation in the county.

The organisation has adopted #NorfolkFootball ForALL, which will run from 2018-21.

Local junior leagues have seen clubs disband on a regular basis – a nationwide trend – and the FA says their intention is to increase the number of people playing football by 25 per cent.

The key strategic objectives include:

(.) A 5,000-plus increase in player participation

You may also want to watch:

(.) Embracing all formats of football such as walking football and disability football

(.) Delivering £5m worth of facility projects

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  2. 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  3. 6 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
  4. 7 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  5. 8 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  6. 9 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  7. 10 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood

(.) Increasing, retaining, and rewarding the volunteer workforce

(.) A renewed focus on safeguarding and inclusion

Norfolk FA chief executive Gavin Lemmon – eager to ensure the county is regarded as one of the most forward thinking in the country – will lead the creation of the new strategy along with his senior management team.

He said: 'We developed #NorfolkFootball ForAll with the FA's 'For All' strategy in mind. We want to ensure that anybody in Norfolk who wants to play or be involved in the grassroots game is not only able to, but has a clear and defined pathway to do so.

'We're proud of what we do at Norfolk FA but we're always striving to improve. This strategy will challenge us in new and exciting ways, and as a collective we can't wait to tackle the next three years head-on.'

FA chairman Michael Banham added: 'After weeks of hard work from Gavin and his team, I and the board of directors were delighted to approve the new strategy for the next three years.

'I'm pleased at the way in which the plans outline efforts to confront nationwide challenges such as participation, as well as embedding important issues such as Safeguarding and Inclusion.

'We received overwhelmingly positive feedback when presenting this strategy to the FA in June, which supports my opinion of us being one of the most forward thinking counties in the country.

'I look forward to this next period of progress within Norfolk Football and I am sure that Gavin will oversee his first strategy as CEO with great success.'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus