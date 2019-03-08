Norfolk youngsters heading to Manchester to defend national crown

The Norfolk FA’s Under-18 representative squad Picture: Norfolk FA Archant

Norfolk head north on Saturday bidding to retain their FA County Youth Cup crown.

The under-18s face their Manchester counterparts in the final at The Crown Oil Arena, home of Rochdale.

Manager Gavin Lemmon said: “To achieve successive FA County Youth Cup finals is quite remarkable and is something this group of players should take great credit for achieving as it was never going to be easy trying to follow in the footsteps of the successes of last year.

“We have shown a variety of different qualities on our run so far and I think the boys can draw strength from the fact that they have overcome all the challenges that have been put in our way in each of the fixtures leading to this year’s final.

“Manchester obviously presents us with another significant challenge and one I will be encouraging our lads to fully embrace and continue to utilise the strengths we possess as a group.

“They’ll be absolutely no pressure on our lads, I want us to enjoy what comes with getting to a national final and take great credit in the fact that over the past two seasons we have put Norfolk youth football well and truly on the map.”