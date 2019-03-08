Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norfolk youngsters heading to Manchester to defend national crown

PUBLISHED: 13:05 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 11 April 2019

The Norfolk FA’s Under-18 representative squad Picture: Norfolk FA

The Norfolk FA’s Under-18 representative squad Picture: Norfolk FA

Archant

Norfolk head north on Saturday bidding to retain their FA County Youth Cup crown.

The under-18s face their Manchester counterparts in the final at The Crown Oil Arena, home of Rochdale.

Manager Gavin Lemmon said: “To achieve successive FA County Youth Cup finals is quite remarkable and is something this group of players should take great credit for achieving as it was never going to be easy trying to follow in the footsteps of the successes of last year.

“We have shown a variety of different qualities on our run so far and I think the boys can draw strength from the fact that they have overcome all the challenges that have been put in our way in each of the fixtures leading to this year’s final.

“Manchester obviously presents us with another significant challenge and one I will be encouraging our lads to fully embrace and continue to utilise the strengths we possess as a group.

“They’ll be absolutely no pressure on our lads, I want us to enjoy what comes with getting to a national final and take great credit in the fact that over the past two seasons we have put Norfolk youth football well and truly on the map.”

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Ask the Expert: How can I apply for tax relief if only one of us is working?

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

PICTURES: An eerie look inside derelict magistrates’ court

A look inside the derelict Lowestoft Magistrates' Court. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Robin Sainty: Feeling the pressure? What about the others?

Todd Cantwell lets fly during the midweek draw against QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists