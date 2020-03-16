Coronavirus: Norfolk FA suspends all football activity

The FDC at Bowthorpe Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2015

Norfolk FA have suspended all football activity in the county until Friday, April 3 because of the coronavirus.

The decision was made following another Emergency Board Meeting yesterday.

In a statement, the FA said: “After seeking the views of our sanctioned leagues across the county, this includes the recommendation that all league fixtures be postponed as well as organised team training throughout this period.

“The County Cup fixtures including the Wensum Print Sunday Junior Cup final and the Norfolk Primary Cup final due to take place on Friday 20 March and Friday 27 March respectively, have also been postponed.

“In addition, our Football Development Facilities (theFDC, Bowthorpe; theFDC@OpenAcademy and theFDC@Flegg) will cease operations from 3pm this afternoon for this period; resulting in the postponement of all bookings, activities and County 5IVES fixtures taking place at each of the FDCs and other satellite facilities throughout the county, until Friday 3 April. All three FDCs will however be staffed (not open to the public) from 9am-5pm each day this week for customer queries, unless further Government advice is issued that prevents this.

“All of our Education Courses and Football Development activities will also be suspended during this time and will result in any courses, training or CPD events scheduled, being re-arranged for a later date.”

Norfolk FA chief executive, Gavin Lemmon said: “In an ever-changing landscape and this unique situation we find ourselves in, the Board felt strongly that as a County FA it is our responsibility to not only act upon the guidance given to us by rhe FA and the UK Government, but also in the best interests of our participants, volunteers and staff.

“Without doubt this has been the most difficult decision we’ve ever faced and one that we know will not meet the approval of everyone, however we do ask that everyone involved in the grassroots game looks out for one another and for our clubs and leagues to operate in a way that best serves their participants, maintaining the priority of welfare for all.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely at all times and should the need for updated advice or action occur, we will inform the Norfolk Football community as soon as possible.”