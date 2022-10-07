Norfolk's grassroots football volunteers reap their rewards

Grassroots football’s finest were recognised and rewarded when Norfolk FA hosted their Volunteer Awards.

A total of 40 awards were handed out by FA chairman Michael Banham across two formats - the England Football & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards, and the FA & Norfolk FA Long Service Awards.

“The Volunteer Awards was once again a fantastic evening where we were able to show our appreciation to the volunteer workforce that truly makes Norfolk football happen each and every week,” said Banham.

“Each year this brilliant occasion presents me with the opportunity to meet and thank so many individuals who dedicate their time to ensuring our local game thrives, and on behalf of Norfolk County Football Association, my sincere appreciation goes to all of them.

“I’d also like to place on record my thanks to Mark Camidge and everybody at Chaplin Farrant who have continued to support the Volunteer Awards for the fifth year running, and without whom we would not be able to celebrate our dedicated volunteers to this level.”

Norfolk FA chief executive Matt Carpenter added: “Grassroots football in our county would be nothing without the dedication of those that care so deeply about the game, and I was honoured to share the stage with such devoted individuals, some of whom have supported football in Norfolk for over half a century.

“My thanks go to all of these incredible people as without them we wouldn’t have a local game. But also, to everyone at Chaplin Farrant who have shown such passion for grassroots football over the years and continue to support this special occasion to ensure that our volunteers can be celebrated and rewarded to the level in which they deserve."

England Football & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards

Club of the year: Martham FC

Coach of the year (youth teams): Chelsea Brister

Highly commended: Karl Barnard

Coach of the year (adult teams): Neil Jarvis

Grounds team of the year: Peter Goodfellow and David Todd

Highly commended: Richard Bandrowski

League of the year: Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League

Highly commended: Norfolk Combined Youth League & North West Norfolk League

Match official of the year: Rob Bunting

Project of the year: New Routes

Rising star of the year: Francesca Catchpole

Volunteer of the year: Tanya Pitt

Highly commended: Gary Howes

Spirit of grassroots football award: Gabby Evbota

Highly commended: Costessey Sports FC





Norfolk FA and FA long service awards

10 years’ service as a club officer: Chris Griffin-Sparrow (Harleston FC), Matthew Goodfellow (Earsham FC), Steve Postle (Dereham Town Youth FC).

15 years: Kim Woodbine (Necton FC), Jon Bush (Castle Rising FC).

25 years: Thelma Dowe (Poringland Wanderers Youth FC), Derek Woodbine (Necton FC), Mark Brown (Wymondham Town FC), Steve Finch (Wells Town FC).

10 years’ service as a league officer: Steve Brown (Norwich & District Sunday League), Steve Finch (Anglian Combination League).

15 years: Annette Champion (Norfolk Women’s & Girls’ Football League), Alison Moore (Norfolk Women’s & Girls’ Football League), Ben Casey (Norwich & District Sunday League).

25 years: Paul Roofe (Anglian Combination League)

10 years’ service as a match official: John Fogarty, Andrew Waite.

15 years: Richard Green

25 years: Victor Petri

15 years’ service as a groundsman: Jon Bush (Castle Rising FC)

25 years: Richard Bandrowski (Mattishall FC), Steve Finch (Wells Town FC)

The FA 50 years’ service award: John Fysh (Downham Town FC), Donny Pye.

The FA 100 years’ football club award: Bridgham United FC.