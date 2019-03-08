Search

Advanced search

Norfolk FA recognises its volunteers at awards evening

PUBLISHED: 09:17 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 11 September 2019

Norfolk FA Chief Executive Gavin Lemmon and Billy Johnson Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

Norfolk FA Chief Executive Gavin Lemmon and Billy Johnson Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

Archant

Some of the volunteers within Norfolk football have been rewarded for their efforts at Norfolk County FA's annual Volunteers' Awards Evening.

Norfolk FA chairman Michael Banham, right, with new deputy chairman Ben Casey Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyNorfolk FA chairman Michael Banham, right, with new deputy chairman Ben Casey Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

After weeks of nominations and short-listing, the event saw a host of awards presented to deserving individuals, clubs and leagues whose tireless work ensures football is played each weekend around the county.

Amongst the accolades were the Norfolk FA Long Service awards, the FA Groundsman of the Year Award, Safeguarding Volunteer of the Year award and the FA & McDonald's Grassroots Football awards for the 2018/19 season.

Special guests invited to mark the occasion and take part in Q&As as well as to present awards were Premier League referee Kevin Friend, three-time Paralympian and England's all-time leading goal scorer, David Clarke, and former Norfolk U18s captain turned professional Norwich City player, Billy Johnson.

Former Lioness Rachel Unitt was also scheduled to attend to discuss the rising popularity of the women's game, but unfortunately had to withdraw due to illness.

David Todd (Earsham FC)  10 years as a club officer, presented by Michael Banham and Billy Johnson Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyDavid Todd (Earsham FC)  10 years as a club officer, presented by Michael Banham and Billy Johnson Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

Norfolk FA chairman Michael Banham commented on the success of the evening, which saw almost 200 people in attendance, and the importance of recognising such outstanding commitment to grassroots football.

"Once again our annual Volunteers' Awards evening was a brilliant occasion in which we were able to recognise and reward the fantastic volunteer workforce we have in Norfolk," he said.

"We hosted the evening at The Space, Norwich for the first time and I'm sure all would agree that the venue was superb.

"I would like to thank all involved for making the evening such a success, especially our guest speakers, Billy Johnson, Kevin Friend and David Clarke and I would also like to place on record my thanks to Chaplin Farrant for once again supporting the evening and the rewarding of our volunteers."

Tasburgh FC  Grassroots Club of the Year Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyTasburgh FC  Grassroots Club of the Year Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

AWARD WINNERS

Grassroots League of the Year - The Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League

Respect Award - We Only Do Positive - The Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League

Steve Finch receives his Groundsman of the Year award from chairman Michael Banaham and David Clarke Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographySteve Finch receives his Groundsman of the Year award from chairman Michael Banaham and David Clarke Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

Grounds Team of the Year - Nicky Wood & Neil Coop (North Walsham Town FC)

Rising Star of the Year - Matt Friend

Match Official of the Year - Karl Smith

Grassroots Project of the Year (Highly Commended) - Norfolk Women's & Girls' League (Mental Health Awareness)

Swaffham's Ray Ewart, Highly Commended Volunteer of the Year Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographySwaffham's Ray Ewart, Highly Commended Volunteer of the Year Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

Grassroots of the Year (Highly Commended) - Woodton United FC (LGBT Inclusivity)

Grassroots Project of the Year - Match of the Dads

Supporter of the Year - Darrell Allen

Grassroots Club of the Year - Tasburgh FC

Darrel Allen, Supporter of the Year Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyDarrel Allen, Supporter of the Year Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

Volunteer of the Year (Highly Commended) - Ray Ewart (Swaffham Town FC)

You may also want to watch:

Volunteer of the Year - Nathan Pauling (Taverham FC)

Coach of the Year - Jason White (Costessey Sports FC)

Woodton United FCs Zak Nelson receiving the Highly Commended award for Grassroots Project of the Year for their work around LGBT Inclusivity. Woodton United also received their certificate and corner flags for becoming Norfolks first accredited LGBT Inclusive club Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyWoodton United FCs Zak Nelson receiving the Highly Commended award for Grassroots Project of the Year for their work around LGBT Inclusivity. Woodton United also received their certificate and corner flags for becoming Norfolks first accredited LGBT Inclusive club Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

The Peter Smith Groundsman of the Year Award

FA Groundsman of the Year (Norfolk) - Steve Finch (Wells Town FC)

Match of the Dads  Grassroots Project of the Year. Paul Goddfrey (founder) being presented the award with Norfolk FA chairman Michael Banham and Kevin Friend Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyMatch of the Dads  Grassroots Project of the Year. Paul Goddfrey (founder) being presented the award with Norfolk FA chairman Michael Banham and Kevin Friend Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

The Norfolk FA Long Service Awards

10 Years' Service as a Club Officer - David Todd (Earsham FC)

15 Years' Service as a Club Officer - Mark Jeffries (Homecare United FC)

25 Years' Service as a Club Officer - Simon Bell (Bridgham United FC)

Norfolk Womens & Girls Football League  Highly Commended Grassroots Project of the Year. Louise Riseborough accepting the Highly Commended Award on behalf of the league Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyNorfolk Womens & Girls Football League  Highly Commended Grassroots Project of the Year. Louise Riseborough accepting the Highly Commended Award on behalf of the league Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

10 Years' Service as a League Officer - Darren Iles (Norfolk Combined Youth League)

15 Years' Service as a League Officer - Michael Mills (Norfolk Combined Youth League)

15 Years' Service as a League Officer - James Harris (Norfolk Combined Youth League)

15 Years' Service as a League Officer - Mel Perkins (Norfolk Combined Youth League)

Karl Smith, Grassroots Match Official of the Year Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyKarl Smith, Grassroots Match Official of the Year Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

15 Years' Service as a League Officer - Ann Hayek (Norfolk Combined Youth League)

15 Years' Service as a League Officer - Paul Emblem (Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League)

25 Years' Service as a League Officer - John Watson (The Anglian Combination League)

15 Years' Service to the Norfolk County FA Council - John Day

John Watson (Anglian Combination League )  25 years as a League Official, with Kevin Friend Picture: Christiaan Partridge PhotographyJohn Watson (Anglian Combination League )  25 years as a League Official, with Kevin Friend Picture: Christiaan Partridge Photography

The Norfolk FA Safeguarding Volunteer of the Year Award - Amanda Sheehy (Horsford FC)

Norfolk County FA Volunteers' Awards Evening: Winners

Winners

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Business owner chosen to fight for Norman Lamb MP’s seat

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for north Norfolk, with Sir Norman Lamb MP. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Manhunt underway for couple wanted in France

Secretar Calin (left) and Sucarina Calin (right) are wanted in France and are believed to be in the Norfolk and Suffolk area. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Town target of double break-ins

The bottom window was broken into and the thief stole 15 pairs of sunglasses worth around £2250. Picture: Stuart Gibbs

These drugs could be subject to shortages after Brexit, according to two Norwich medics

E-Surgery has compiled a list of medications which could be subject to shortages or price changes in the UK after Brexit. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists