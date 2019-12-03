Carrow Road dates revealed for major finals

The dates for the much-anticipated of annual County Cup finals - including those played at Carrow Road - have been released.

The Norfolk Senior Cup final will be played at Carrow Road on Monday, March 23. This match is during the next international break meaning it will be a good opportunity to support the county's biggest cup final at the county's most prestigious football venue.

The Norfolk Junior Cup and Norfolk Women's Cup are to be played on Tuesday May 12 and Wednesday May 13 respectively with the Norfolk Sunday Senior Cup being played the following Monday.

Norfolk County FA chairman, Michael Banham said: "We're really excited about this year's calendar of County Cup finals and hope everyone will get on board in supporting grassroots football through to the end of the season. For us to be hosting four finals at Carrow Road once again isn't something we should take for granted and we are extremely grateful to Norwich City Football Club for providing Norfolk Football fantastic opportunity.

"With the Senior Cup being played so early on in our calendar of finals and also during the international break, we hope this presents a real opportunity for us to get a bumper crowd at Carrow Road."

The other six County Cup finals will be hosted on the 'Field of Dreams' at the FDC and will see the return of the popular 'Friday Night Finals' - kicking off at 7.30pm on Friday evenings from the end of March to the start of May.

Full finals programme: Wensum Print Sunday Junior Cup - Friday March 20 (7.30pm, FDC), Senior Cup - Monday March 23 (7.45pm, Carrow Road), Primary Cup - Friday March 27 (7.30pm, FDC), Veterans Cup in Association with Christiaan Partridge Photography - Friday April 3 (7.30pm, FDC), John Savage Cup - Friday April 24 (7.30pm, FDC), Stuart Dracup Cup, sponsored by Soccer@Sea - Friday May 1 (7.30pm, FDC), Junior Cup - Tuesday May 12 (7.45pm, Carrow Road), Women's Cup - Wednesday May 13 (7.45pm, Carrow Road), U12s County Cup - Friday May 15 (7.30pm, FDC), Sunday Senior Cup - Monday May 18 (7.45pm, Carrow Road).

Carrow Road dates may be subject to change.