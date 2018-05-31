Search

Advanced search

Norfolk XC Championships: CoNAC star Iona Lake takes title in competitive ladies race

PUBLISHED: 18:40 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:07 05 January 2020

Iona Lake takes victory at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Iona Lake takes victory at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett

© 2013 Mark Hewlett

Iona Lake was in a class of her own to take victory at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on Sunday.

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck at the end of the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark HewlettNorwich Road Runners' Amy Beck at the end of the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett

The City of Norwich AC athlete made an excellent start to the year taking victory in 36:37 as the women's senior race also did the full 10km course for the first time at the event.

Great Yarmouth & District AC's Colleen Mukuya was second in 38:01 with Mabel Beckett (CoNAC) third in 39:01.

Whilst Lake, from Hainford, has one eye on the Olympics in Tokyo later this year, she is determined to get a solid season of cross country into her legs before focusing on the steeplechase.

"The race went really well - I've never done 10K in cross country before but I quite liked it," said Lake, who won the women's event last year. "It meant I could go off a bit steadier and then relax into it a bit more.

Norwich Road Runners Jessica Behan at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark HewlettNorwich Road Runners Jessica Behan at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett

"I was trying to hang on to a group of men in front of me but it's a course that I've always really liked. It's got a bit of everything the course though - a lot of turns and a few hills. There are a lot of mole hills but I really enjoyed it.

You may also want to watch:

"I decided to wear flats because I didn't want to ruin my feet - I've got a lot of races coming up."

Lake takes part in the British Athletics Cross Challenge in Stirling next weekend before the Southern Championships in Parliament Hill at the end of the month.

Alexandra Smith in action at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark HewlettAlexandra Smith in action at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett

The 26-year-old will be hoping to showcase the benefits of working with her new training group after relocating to Teddington in London.

"The new training group is going well - it's taken a little while to settle in. Living costs in London are higher obviously so I'm also working as a nanny.

"It means there are a lot of early starts - doing the school run with the kids, train all day, and then pick the kids up from school but I've settled into that.

"I just felt like I needed to push into a different environment to train with similar girls. I trained with the guys here but they were just a bit further in front."

Amy Beck and Mabel Beckett at the end of the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark HewlettAmy Beck and Mabel Beckett at the end of the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Full results are expected to be released by Athletics Norfolk in due course.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Driver taken to hospital after early morning car crash

A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on The Hill in Westwick, off the B1150 near North Walsham. Picture Google.

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Reader Letter: Turn off the speed cameras

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham. Picture Archant.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Queen for Sandringham church service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Norwich Market to stay open late for new festival

Norwich Market stallholders featuring Joe Ridoutt from Bo-tanical, William and Mark Wright from Taxi Vintage Clothing and Heather Lovering from Lovering and Co. The market is opeining late on February 13 for the Love Light Norwich festival. Picture: Norwich BID

Roads set to close for work on new pedestrian crossings

The junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where a petition has been started for a safe pedestrian crossing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk XC Championships: ‘It means a lot to me’ - BVH’s Michael Eccles so proud to win in Thetford

Bure Valley Harriers takes victory at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists