Great Day for CoNAC at Norfolk Cross Country Championships as Logan Smith and Iona Lake take victories

Logan Smith celebrates winning the senior men's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

City of Norwich Athletic Club locked out the podium in both the senior men’s and women’s races at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships held at The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford.

Logan Smith was in a class of his own in taking victory in the men’s race, completing the 10.6km course in 34:38 ahead of CoNAC team-mates Piers Arnold in 35:51 and Ben Spratling in 36:36.

Smith, 20, has been tipped for a big future in the sport and is looking forward to now targeting the Armagh 5K International Road Race next month.

“I’m happy to get the win, that’s what I came here for,” said the former Reepham High School student. “I had two races in mind after Christmas, the county champs being one of them and then the Armagh International 5K in February.

“It will be nice to get some international experience with a world class field there. But this is nice to see where I’m at with the winter training, it was just a good tester and I’m really happy with the result.”

Iona Lake winning the senior women's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Iona Lake winning the senior women's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In the senior women’s race, CoNAC’s Iona Lake followed up her victory at the Wymondham 10K on New Year’s Day by cruising to another win as she completed the 6.4km women’s course in 24:23. Club-mate Dani Nimmock was second, just under a minute behind in 25:16, as she prepares for another marathon in the spring whilst Isabel Rodriguez was third in 25:53.

Lake is pleased with her form going into 2019 as she looks to build on last year when she competed in the Commonwealth Games. She hopes to make strides in the 3,000m steeplechase once again whilst improving her flat speed in the 5K.

“I’m building my training up over the winter and I’ve put in some more weight training over Christmas,” said the 25-year-old, from Hainford. “Last winter, because of the Commonwealths, I didn’t have time to build that up.

“But I’m focused on that and I think it’s paying off. I’ve reduced my mileage and I’m just trying to get stronger ready for the summer and the steeplechase again. I would also really like to go sub 16-minutes for 5K but we will see how it goes.”

Logan Smith, right, leading the senior men's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Logan Smith, right, leading the senior men's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Results

Top three

Dani Nimmock taking part in the senior women's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dani Nimmock taking part in the senior women's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Senior men

1 Logan Smith (238) City of Norwich AC - 34.48

2 Piers Arnold (247) City of Norwich AC - 35.51

3 Ben Spratling (217) City of Norwich AC - 36.26

Iona Lake, right, winner, with Dani Nimmock, runner-up, after the senior women's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Iona Lake, right, winner, with Dani Nimmock, runner-up, after the senior women's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Senior women

1 Iona Lake (268) City of Norwich AC - 24.23

2 Danielle Nimmock (263) City of Norwich AC - 25.16

Competitors in the U20 men, senior men and masters men race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U20 men, senior men and masters men race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3 Isabel Rodriguez (269) City of Norwich AC - 25.53

Masters men 40-44

1 Gary Crush (291) City of Norwich AC - 38.03

Logan Smith leading the senior men's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Logan Smith leading the senior men's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2 Dominic Blake (290) Reepham Runners - 38.23

3 Jan Kaiser (295) City of Norwich AC - 39.24

Masters men 45-49

Competitors in the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1 Scott Walford (348) Bure Valley Harriers - 38.01

2 Nicholas Bensley (342) Ryston Runners AC - 40.54

3 Jeremy Rogers (331) Norfolk Gazelles RC - 41.38

Iona Lake taking part in the senior women's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Iona Lake taking part in the senior women's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Masters Men 50-54

1 Mark Solway (369) City of Norwich AC - 44.31

2 Jonathan Baxter (365) City of Norwich AC - 45.09

3 Mark Clues (368) Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club - 46.09

The leaders in the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The leaders in the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Masters Men 55-59

1 Kevin Vaughan (396) Thetford AC - 42.48

2 Mark Garrett (398) Norwich Road Runners - 44.13

Competitors in the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3 Richard White (402) Wymondham AC - 45.03

Masters Men 60-64

1 Phil Hurr (423) North Norfolk Beach Runners - 43.14

The start of the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The start of the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2 Stephen Rolfe (424) Norfolk Gazelles RC - 45.43

3 Yitzhak Ben-Aroya (425) Wymondham AC - 46.33

Masters Men 65-69

Zak Houghton celebrates finishing third in the U15 boys race at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Zak Houghton celebrates finishing third in the U15 boys race at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1 Kevin Youngs (433) Norfolk Gazelles RC - 49.58

2 Mark Tayler (434) Norwich Road Runners - 54.24

3 Nigel Bullen (435) Norfolk Gazelles RC - 1.08.43

The winner of the U15 boys race, Danny Adams, at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The winner of the U15 boys race, Danny Adams, at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Masters Men 70+

1 Sam Weller (443) North Norfolk Beach Runners - 59.18

2 Robert Ewin (441) Wymondham AC - 1.01.40

3 David Field (439) Norwich Road Runners - 1.13.49

The start of the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The start of the U17 girls and boys, U20 women, senior women and masters women race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Female Masters 35-39

1 Juliette Watkinson (278) Wymondham AC - 27.36

2 Amy Beck (275) Norwich Road Runners - 27.44

Competitors in the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3 Rose Waterman (281) Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club - 29.10

Female Masters 40-44

1 Kathryn Mathias (316) City of Norwich AC - 28.06

Competitors in the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2 Louise White (320) Thetford AC - 28.52

3 Emma Blake (312) Coltishall Jaguars - 28.56

Female Masters 45-49

Competitors in the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1 Jo Andrews (351) Bungay Black Dog Running Club - 25.55

2 Theresa Dooley (357) Norfolk Gazelles RC - 31.03

3 Vicky Tovell (359) Coltishall Jaguars -32.52

The start of the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The start of the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Female Masters 50-54

1 Elly Young (379) Coltishall Jaguars _31.23

2 Lynn Emmett (382) Beccles & Bungay Harriers AC _31.48

3 Louise Hurr (381) Norfolk Gazelles RC _33.35

Competitors in the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U15 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Female Masters 55-59

1 Jane Clarke (410) City of Norwich AC - 30.36

2 Catherine Henery (408) City of Norwich AC - 32.11

Competitors in the U13 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U13 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

3 Karen Balcombe (411) North Norfolk Beach Runners - 35.49

Female Masters 60-64

1 Anne Ellen (427) Norfolk Gazelles RC _34.56

Competitors in the U13 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U13 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2 Bobbie Sauerzapf (428) Bungay Black Dog Running Club - 36.19

3 Gail Hardingham (430) Bure Valley Harriers - 36.27

Female Masters 65-69

A competitor in the U11 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A competitor in the U11 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1 Cindy Burgess (437) Wymondham AC - 41.37

2 Pat Brightman (438) Great Yarmouth & District AC - 49.32

Female Masters 70+

Competitors in the U13 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the U13 girls and boys race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1 Christine Muttitt (444) Bungay Black Dog Running Club - 40.19

2 Eva Osborne (445) Wymondham AC - 42.10

3 Judy Potter (446) Beccles & Bungay Harriers AC - 46.53

Under 11 Boys

1 Billy Eccles (3) Norfolk Gazelles RC - 10.23

2 Finn Kaiser (6) Norfolk Orienteering Club - 10.29

3 Harvey Shaw (8) North Norfolk Harriers AC - 10.32

Under 11 Boys team event

1 North Norfolk Harriers AC (Harvey Shaw, Max Parsley, Joseph Keeble) 15 points

2 City of Norwich AC (Henry Ashton, Jude Cassius Linstead, Jasper Makins-Kitt) 20

3 City of Norwich AC (Max Barton, Jack Browne, Toby Sargeant) 42

Under 11 Girls

1 Connie Easter (36) City of Norwich AC - 10.32

2 Eva Barton (41) City of Norwich AC - 10.54

3 Isabelle Last (45) Beccles & Bungay Harriers AC - 10.57

Under 11 Girls team event

1 City of Norwich AC (Connie Easter, Eva Barton, Edith Avowlanu) 7 points

2 North Norfolk Harriers AC (Rosie Dickety, Eloise Edridge, Olivia Allen) 24

3 Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club (Billie-Jordan Butler, Lottie Hood, Eva Eccles 27

Under 13 Boys

1 Joe Machin (81) City of Norwich AC - 12.33

2 Daniel Kenyon (69) City of Norwich AC - 12.37

3 Zachary Dunne (98) City of Norwich AC - 12.41

Under 13 Boys team event

1 City of Norwich AC (Joe Machin, Daniel Kenyon, Zachary Dunne) 6 points

2 City of Norwich AC (Samuel Yellop, Tim Bongaerts, Dylan White) 18

3 City of Norwich AC (Charlie Crane, Connor Gowing, Ethan Rattenbury) 29

Under 13 Girls

1 Amelia Webber (102) Beccles & Bungay Harriers AC - 13.37

2 Abbi Mccallum (100) North Norfolk Harriers AC - 13.45

3 Madison Kelly (115) City of Norwich AC - 13.52

Under 13 Girls event

1 City of Norwich AC (Madison Kelly, Martha Manning, Esme Abbott) 12 points

2 North Norfolk Harriers AC (Abbi Mccallum, Sophie Mckee, Esme Jonas) 17

3 City of Norwich AC (Nellie Ong, Isabella Williams, Evie Hood) 33

Under 15 Boys

1 Danny Adams (128) City of Norwich AC - 14.09

2 Jeya Kandola (133) City of Norwich AC - 14.36

3 Zak Houghton (142) City of Norwich AC - 14.41

Under 15 Boys event

1 City of Norwich AC (Danny Adams, Jeya Kandola, Zak Houghton) 6 points

2 North Norfolk Harriers AC (Billy Life, Henry Jonas, Joshua Keeble) 16

3 City of Norwich AC (Toby Nelson, Isaac Bower, Tom Whiting) 34

Under 15 Girls

1 Hattie Reynolds (153) North Norfolk Harriers AC - 15.06

2 Grace Jermy (152) City of Norwich AC - 15.32

3 Tia-Lilly Crane (165) City of Norwich AC - 15.52

Under 15 Girls event

1 City of Norwich AC (Grace Jermy, Tia-Lilly Crane, Alice Daniels) 9 points

2 City of Norwich AC (Holly Bunn, Memphis Symonds, Madelene Bacon) 18

3 North Norfolk Harriers AC (Hattie Reynolds, Grace Buchanan, Martha Shawyer) 22

Under 17 Men

1 William Mahoney (185) City of Norwich AC - 23.07

2 Will Simm (184) City of Norwich AC - 23.24

3 Harry Allcock (170) Bungay Black Dogs Running Club - 24.17

Under 17 Women

1 Megan Gadsby (193) City of Norwich AC - 27.08

2 Ellie Taylor (188) City of Norwich AC - 27.25

3 Jessica Norkett (191) Thetford AC - 28.08

Under 20 Men

1 Tom Greenacre (205) City of Norwich AC - 26.36

2 Jack White (201) City of Norwich AC - 26.55

3 Finlay Swanson (200) North Norfolk Beach Runners - 28.43

Under 20 Women

1 Ella Sharrock (208) City of Norwich AC _27.28

2 Millie Solway (210) City of Norwich AC _28.33

3 Hannah Stone (209) Bure Valley Harriers _32.26