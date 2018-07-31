Norfolk Cricket League: Syed Hussain and Imran Mohammed help keep St Andrews on top in Premier Division

Published: 6:50 AM July 31, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

The heatwave finally ran out of steam, and following the storms of Friday evening, it was mainly the bowlers who took centre stage in Division One of the Norfolk Cricket League sponsored by Ashburnham Solicitors.

St Andrews consolidated their position at the top as Syed Hussain with 4-20 and Imran Mohammed with 4-38 whipped out Castle Rising for 129, the hosts winning by seven wickets.

Caister pushed Saxlingham down to third place, as Shawn Goodby (5-10) and Martin Hewitt (4-32) avenged their T20 Semi-Final defeat, by bundling the visitors out for 86, and knocking off the runs for the loss of three wickets. Oliver Reynolds cracked 68no as Narborough lost one wicket overhauling Southwold's 101. Overstrand secured a much-needed win, dismissing winless Felthorpe for 88, while Reepham and Salle fall deeper in trouble as they were shot out for 85 by Kirkley & Belton.

Mellis remain seven points clear in Two West, Bailey Farrant hitting 88 in their latest win over Garboldisham B. Beeston stay second, as Adie Park (94) and Isaac Blackford (61) starred as they posted 252, then Clive Parke (4-22) and Ben Wall (5-10) demolished Great Ellingham for 56, despite Craig Draper's earlier effort of 5-34.

Aslam Mohammed took 5-23 on his return to Great Melton B, but Adrian Seymour's 4-1 ensured the win for Gooderstone. Andy Walder hit 72 in Sandringham's victory over East Harling, while Saham Toney A conceded to Castle Acre.

Aylsham St Giles, having gone without defeat for a calendar year, suffered a second successive reverse as Halvergate closed the gap at the top.

Mark Chapman took 5-26 as Great Yarmouth beat Rollesby. Gillingham finally posted three figures at home, defending their score with Matt Smith (4-13) and Ben Patrick (4-19) seeing off Kirkley & Belton A.

Wayne Catchpole hit 55 as Happisburgh lost to Wensum, while Sam Butcher hit 73* and Michael Barker took 4-14 as Eaton beat Drayton on an emotional day, as both teams held a minute's silence for Rob Cranston, who tragically lost his life in an explosion at his workplace the previous day.

The NCL sends its condolences to Rob's family.

Nathan Lake crashed a massive 160no for Bystanders in Three East, as they moved second after beating leaders Frettenham.

Blundeston's relegation to Level Four was confirmed following their defeat, despite Matt Baldwin's 60, Jon Browne grabbing 57 for Coltishall as they won. Acle B won at Sprowston B thanks to Keith Gilbert's 66.

Craig Edwards' 5-16 for Hingham sees them marching on at the head of Three Central, while Malayalees moved up to second as Ketteringham Hall slipped up against Cringleford Lodge, Andy Boorman's 61 just eclipsing Terry Briggs' 60. Dave Smith took 5-18 as New Buckenham won easily.

Beetley top Three West, Keith Daykin starring with 52, while Snettisham A's game against Dersingham was called off. James White (64) and James Warne (54) saw Swanton Morley to victory, Henry Martin taking 4-37 in vain for Hockwold A. Rocklands A beat Swaffham A comfortably thanks to Sanjeewa Jayakody's 5-17.

Boughton and Heacham continue to lead the way in Four North, both recording easy victories. Adam North (71) and George Van Aalst (56) saw Bircham A to victory over Gooderstone A, Kevin Bandy hitting 60 in reply. Reepham and Salle A still head Four North in front of Aldborough, Jamie Sacre hitting 51no as they kept in touch.

Four South sees Bystanders A well clear of Hingham A, Jason Utting taking 4-8 in Hingham A's win. Adam Pocklington hit 52 for Ketteringham Hall A, and Clive Smith grabbed 4-36 for Colney. Old Catton A are just a point behind Broadland in Four East, as Ryan Sadler scored 53 in their win over Great Yarmouth A, for whom Ryan Irvine took 4-26.