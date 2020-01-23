Norfolk Cricket Board will continue to back idea of One League structure despite rejection

The Norfolk Cricket Board (NCB) say they will continue to back the idea of One League in the county.

The proposal to merge the Norfolk Cricket Alliance and the Norfolk Cricket League failed to win sufficient votes when it was put to member clubs.

While the vast majority of the Norfolk Cricket League clubs were for the change, Alliance clubs were almost equally split in their voting.

However, the NCB believes there was sufficient votes for One League for them to continue pushing the case for change.

In a statement, NCB chairman Keir Hounsome said: "The Norfolk Cricket Board would like to thank all the clubs in both the Norfolk Cricket Alliance and Norfolk Cricket League who have engaged in the 'One League' proposal over the past 18 months.

"It was particularly pleasing to see so many clubs involved in the meetings and discussions that saw 80 out of the 86 participate in the vote.

"Although the level of support amongst Norfolk Cricket Alliance clubs didn't quite meet the 65pc threshold set by the NCB, we would like to thank all clubs who did vote in favour of the proposal which saw a large majority of all league clubs support the establishment of One League.

"The vote has reinforced the NCB's view that One League is the right direction for Saturday League Cricket in Norfolk.

"The Board will therefore be maintaining the current momentum for securing the move to One League and in particular will want to engage with those clubs who voted against the current proposal.

Finally, the NCB would like to wish all clubs across both leagues the very best for the 2020 season."

How the voting went:

Norfolk Cricket Alliance: For 22 (54pc), Against 19 (46pc)

Norfolk Cricket League: For 39 (87pc), Against (13pc)