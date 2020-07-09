Norfolk Cricket Board announces Saturday League plan

The Norfolk Cricket Board have released their plans for a Saturday League Picture: Great Melton Cricket Club Archant

The Norfolk Cricket Board (NCB) has launched plans for a Saturday League to start in a fortnight’s time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The government has given the green light for recreational cricket to return from this Saturday, although the NCB say they have allowed a further two weeks to ensure clubs can safely prepare for a return.

The NCB said: “Having read the guidance in detail we can confirm that the Norfolk Cricket Board are taking the lead with support from the NCA, NCL & NACO, to organise a county-wide competitive cricket offer for those clubs that wish to take part this summer.

“But to do this it is absolutely imperative that clubs always follow the guidance set out by Government and the ECB and so ensure that cricket can return in a safe environment. We have consciously allowed over two weeks before the proposed start date for our competition to help clubs safely prepare for a return.

“Clubs should not re-open their facilities or return to cricket matches until they are ready.”

The NCB are proposing a competitive Saturday League for the remainder of the summer 2020. It would be an 11-a-side, 40-over competition but with flexibility for shorter games; teams to be divided by NCB into groups of six where possible and they will play each opposition once. Groups will primarily be based on 2019 League finishing position but also taking into account geographical location where possible.

Some of the restrictions for grassroots cricket:

. Use own equipment throughout where possible and clean bat when leaving field of play

. No sweat or saliva to be applied to the ball at any time. Hands and ball should be cleaned at all breaks.

. Keep a record of all those in attendance at each session including contact details

. Players to remain socially-distanced at all times (one metre for wicket keeper and slip fielders)

. Keep a record of all those in attendance at each session including contact details

. Bring your own hand sanitiser and food and drink