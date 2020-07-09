Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Cricket Board announces Saturday League plan

PUBLISHED: 12:35 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 09 July 2020

The Norfolk Cricket Board have released their plans for a Saturday League Picture: Great Melton Cricket Club

The Norfolk Cricket Board have released their plans for a Saturday League Picture: Great Melton Cricket Club

Archant

The Norfolk Cricket Board (NCB) has launched plans for a Saturday League to start in a fortnight’s time.

The government has given the green light for recreational cricket to return from this Saturday, although the NCB say they have allowed a further two weeks to ensure clubs can safely prepare for a return.

The NCB said: “Having read the guidance in detail we can confirm that the Norfolk Cricket Board are taking the lead with support from the NCA, NCL & NACO, to organise a county-wide competitive cricket offer for those clubs that wish to take part this summer.

“But to do this it is absolutely imperative that clubs always follow the guidance set out by Government and the ECB and so ensure that cricket can return in a safe environment. We have consciously allowed over two weeks before the proposed start date for our competition to help clubs safely prepare for a return.

“Clubs should not re-open their facilities or return to cricket matches until they are ready.”

The NCB are proposing a competitive Saturday League for the remainder of the summer 2020. It would be an 11-a-side, 40-over competition but with flexibility for shorter games; teams to be divided by NCB into groups of six where possible and they will play each opposition once. Groups will primarily be based on 2019 League finishing position but also taking into account geographical location where possible.

Some of the restrictions for grassroots cricket:

. Use own equipment throughout where possible and clean bat when leaving field of play

. No sweat or saliva to be applied to the ball at any time. Hands and ball should be cleaned at all breaks.

. Keep a record of all those in attendance at each session including contact details

. Players to remain socially-distanced at all times (one metre for wicket keeper and slip fielders)

. Keep a record of all those in attendance at each session including contact details

. Bring your own hand sanitiser and food and drink

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Lorry left marooned on roundabout after A143 crash

A lorry is being recovered from a roundabout on the A143 in Ixworth. Picture: LAURENCE FRANK

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Fate of Norfolk’s Frankie & Benny’s restaurants decided

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich has avoided closure. Picture: Archant

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lifeboat service forced to cancel fete

FLASHBACK: Caister Lifeboat Fete in 2015. This year's event has been cancelled due to coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher