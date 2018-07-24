Norfolk face battle to avoid defeat after two tough days in Suffolk

Published: 7:21 AM July 24, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Seamer Andy Hanby in full flight during his second appearance for Norfolk Picture: TIM FERLEY - Credit: Archant

Norfolk appear to be heading towards defeat in their Minor Counties Championship derby match with Suffolk after two tough days at Copdock.

Brett Stolworthy on the attack for Norfolk on day one Picture: TIM FERLEY - Credit: Archant

Chris Brown's side started their second innings 126 runs in arrears after the hosts had piled up an impressive 385-9 in their 90 overs - and were still behind at the close, with six batsmen back in the pavilion.

Sam Arthurton and Tom New went in quick succession with only 13 on the board and Jason Reynolds, Ben France, Matt Bint and Ashley Watson were also dismissed as Norfolk finished on 105-6, a deficit of 21.

Having restricted the visitors to 259-9 in their first innings, Suffolk took a firm grip on proceedings as openers Adam Mansfield and Jaik Mickleburgh built on the foundations they had laid on Sunday.

Having already added 76, the pair took their stand all the way up to 175 before Norfolk finally made a breakthrough, Ashley Watson having Mansfield caught behind by Sam Groves for 70.

Youngster Matt Bint gets behind the ball during his Norfolk debut at Copdock Picture: TIM FERLEY - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

There was then glimmer of hope when Brett Stolworthy took wickets in successive deliveries to reduce the home side to 193-3. Former Norfolk player Jaik Mickleburgh finally went for 111, caught by new boy Bint, while Darren Ironside was caught by Sam Arthurton off the same bowler for a golden duck.

But that was as good as it got for Norfolk as their neighbours pushed on, with a number of decent contributions taking them up towards the 400 mark. Kyron Young (34) and Jack Beaumont (32) both did their bit before Mike Comber (45) teamed up with Josh Cantrell (22 not out) to put on 60 for the ninth wicket.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Norfolk, although the bowlers stuck to their task well in the sweltering heat, with Watson and Hanby both taking three wickets.

When Norfolk replied Arthurton quickly suffered his first failure of the three-day season when he was caught by Young off Oliver Bocking for eight and New soon followed, caught behind for a fifth ball duck.

Ashley Watson on his way to a hard earned three wicket haul against Suffolk Picture: TIM FERLEY - Credit: Archant

Reynolds played some nice strokes, with five fours and six, before going the same way off Young for 33 and it soon got worse for the visitors as Josh Cantrell claimed the wickets of France (12), Bint (2) and Watson (1).

Will Rogers and Stolworthy saw Norfolk to the close without further loss with an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 30, but the hosts ended the day firmly on top.