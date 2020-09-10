Norfolk cricketers face tough challenge in Nottinghamshire

Norfolk are in action in Nottingham on Thursday Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Norfolk take on a Nottinghamshire II XI in two T20 games on Thursday as part of the ongoing relationship between the two counties.

A Notts first XI had been due at Manor Park in July as part of the showcase games between National Counties (formerly Minor Counties) and full counties, and had committed to have some international stars in their team but the game was a victim of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Norfolk Cricket Board have been working closely with Nottinghamshire for a few years and have fostered close links.

Notts’ director of cricket, Mick Newell, said: ”Nottinghamshire have fully endorsed Norfolk’s Elite Player Programme (EPP), and over the last four years we have developed an excellent relationship with three members of the Norfolk EPP joining the Nottinghamshire Academy.

“We have worked closely with Chris Brown in providing additional specialist coaching support and attending a number of EPP sessions with different skilled professional coaches. This combined with Chris working as a spin bowling coach with the Nottinghamshire Academy has provided a seamless transition for the three players onto the Academy. We will continue to provide training opportunities at a Test match venue for Norfolk players and support their coaches with Continuous Professional Development opportunities.

“We are delighted to be playing Norfolk in two T20s that will provide our second XI and Academy players with some good quality cricket to end their season.”

Norfolk have included two current scholars of the Nottinghamshire Academy, Ben Wilcox and Ben Panter, in their squad.

Brown, the Board’s high performance coach/manager and Norfolk head coach said: “We value highly the strong links we have with Nottinghamshire and the opportunities this will create for our emerging young talent.”

The two games at Nottingham will be played behind closed doors.

Norfolk squad: Sam Arthurton (captain), Jason Reynolds, Will Rogers, Tom New, Peter Trewick, Hudson De Lucchi, Charlie Rogers, Callum Metcalfe, Andy Hanby, Ben Wilcox, Ben Panter and Cameron Graveling.