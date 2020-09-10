Search

Advanced search

Norfolk cricketers face tough challenge in Nottinghamshire

PUBLISHED: 08:53 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 10 September 2020

Norfolk are in action in Nottingham on Thursday Picture: TIM FERLEY

Norfolk are in action in Nottingham on Thursday Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Norfolk take on a Nottinghamshire II XI in two T20 games on Thursday as part of the ongoing relationship between the two counties.

A Notts first XI had been due at Manor Park in July as part of the showcase games between National Counties (formerly Minor Counties) and full counties, and had committed to have some international stars in their team but the game was a victim of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Norfolk Cricket Board have been working closely with Nottinghamshire for a few years and have fostered close links.

Notts’ director of cricket, Mick Newell, said: ”Nottinghamshire have fully endorsed Norfolk’s Elite Player Programme (EPP), and over the last four years we have developed an excellent relationship with three members of the Norfolk EPP joining the Nottinghamshire Academy.

“We have worked closely with Chris Brown in providing additional specialist coaching support and attending a number of EPP sessions with different skilled professional coaches. This combined with Chris working as a spin bowling coach with the Nottinghamshire Academy has provided a seamless transition for the three players onto the Academy. We will continue to provide training opportunities at a Test match venue for Norfolk players and support their coaches with Continuous Professional Development opportunities.

“We are delighted to be playing Norfolk in two T20s that will provide our second XI and Academy players with some good quality cricket to end their season.”

Norfolk have included two current scholars of the Nottinghamshire Academy, Ben Wilcox and Ben Panter, in their squad.

Brown, the Board’s high performance coach/manager and Norfolk head coach said: “We value highly the strong links we have with Nottinghamshire and the opportunities this will create for our emerging young talent.”

The two games at Nottingham will be played behind closed doors.

Norfolk squad: Sam Arthurton (captain), Jason Reynolds, Will Rogers, Tom New, Peter Trewick, Hudson De Lucchi, Charlie Rogers, Callum Metcalfe, Andy Hanby, Ben Wilcox, Ben Panter and Cameron Graveling.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

MP Chloe Smith responds to criticism of her husband calling coronavirus a ‘mental illness’

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

Mum told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus test

Ruth Makoff with son Rowan. Ruth was offered a walk through test, 430 miles away from Norwich in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Ruth Makoff

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family racially abused while waiting for Bewilderwood boat

A boat ride at Bewilderwood. Police are investigating an inident of racist abuse that happened when a family were queuing for a boat. Picture: James Rouse

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP Chloe Smith responds to criticism of her husband calling coronavirus a ‘mental illness’

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Mum told to travel to Scotland for coronavirus test

Ruth Makoff with son Rowan. Ruth was offered a walk through test, 430 miles away from Norwich in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Ruth Makoff

Residents call for council action on ‘disturbances’ from city sex workers

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. One of the entrances to Old Library Woods

‘If it does not turn up I just head back home’ - Man left frustrated by bus service no show

Leslie Moy, from Great Witchingham would often catch the X29 into Norwich to shop for goods he cannot get in his village. Picture: Edward Starr

Father conquers 100-mile ultra marathon for children’s hospices

James Seager, who hails from Garboldisham, completed a 100-mile super marathon across Nofolk for East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: Courtesy of James Seager