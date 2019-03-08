Norfolk need two wins at Hertfordshire to stand chance of making Twenty20 Finals Day

Norfolk know there will be absolutely no room for error on Sunday when they take on leaders Hertfordshire in their final qualifying double header in the Minor Counties Twenty20 competition.

Ashley Watson's side will only have a chance of making it through to National Finals Day for the second year running if they win both matches at Harpenden.

If they did that they would move above Herts - but would still be sweating on the outcome of the games between Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire at Bedford, with the visitors currently level on points with Norfolk and having a better run net rate.

Only the group winners will qualify for Finals Day at Wormsley in Buckinghamshire on August 25, when they will be joined by three other regional winners.

Matt Plater and Ryan Findlay, who has recovered from the injury that led to his late withdrawal last weekend, return tomorrow. They take the places of the unavailable Will Rogers and Callum Metcalf.

Norfolk: Sam Arthurton, Stephen Marillier, Jason Reynolds, Tom New (wkt), Matt Plater, Ryan Fiindlay, Ben Coote, Ashley Watson (capt, Brett Stolworthy, Charlie Rogers, Andy Hanby.