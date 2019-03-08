Norfolk need Twenty20 double to keep hopes of reaching Finals Day alive

Will Rogers returns for Norfolk against Bedfordshire on Sunday Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Norfolk will need maximum points from their penultimate Minor Counties Twenty20 double header on Sunday to stand a realistic chance of reaching finals day.

Ashley Watson's side are fourth in the Group Three standings going into the games against Bedfordshire at Manor Park, with just one team making progress.

But they are only two points adrift of the teams above them, with only leaders Hertfordshire having played the same number of games. Suffolk and Cambridgeshire only have one set of fixtures to play, with the former hosting the leaders at Ipswich School at the weekend boosted by the inclusion of England paceman Tymal Mills.

So there's still everything to play for and if Norfolk could win both their games on Sunday it would set them up nicely for their final match against Hertfordshire at Harpenden the following weekend.

Norfolk have made one change from the side who suffered a narrow defeat to Cambridgeshire in the Knockout Trophy, with Will Rogers returning for the unavailable Matt Plater.

Team: Sam Arthurton, Stefan Marillier, Jason Reynolds, Tom New (wkt), Will Rogers, Ryan Findlay, Callum Metcalf, Ashley Watson (capt), Ben Coote, Brett Stolworthy, Andy Hanby.

Meanwhile Norfolk over-70s visited Berks/Bucks and came away with a 35 run win. Martin Pearse (118 not out) and Richard Taylor (52) put on 96 for the second wicket and Pearse and Richie Davies (56 not out) an unbroken 85 for the fourth in a total of 264-3. The hosts finished on 229-8 in reply.

The over-60s continued their winning run against Bedfordshire. Chasing 209-3 an opening stand of 179 between Robin Yates (74) and Peter Coote (76 not out) helped Norfolk to 197-1, with rain meaning they won on a faster run rate.

Against the same opposition the seconds restricted their hosts to 125-9, with Ron Ashdown, Brynley Clarke and Carl Nichols each taking two wickets and had reached a winning 106-3 when rain arrived.

The over-50s also visited Bedfordshire and lost by four wickets after reaching 208-9 (Alan Lithins 49, Roger Carpenter 46).

The Australian over-60s are playing a joint Norfolk and Suffolk team at Old Buckenham on Sunday June 16 (1pm).