Norfolk get season off to a positive start by beating Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:25 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 05 May 2019

Tom New top scored for Suffolk against Norfolk Picture: TIM FERLEY

Norfolk’s season got off to a pleasing start at Manor Park when they came through a tight game against neighbours Suffolk in the Minor Counties Knock-out Cup.

Ashley Watson's side successfully defended a modest total of 200-7 in the 50 overs a side encounter, winning by 14 runs to set up a second round clash with Cambridge at Exning on June 2.

On a cool, breezy day when the bowlers generally had the upper hand, the hosts did well to set a competitive target after being asked to bat first. Wicket-keeper batsman Tom New led the way with the day's top score of 48 while there were also useful contributions from Sam Arthurton (37), Stephan Marillier (35) and Ryan Findlay (20 not out).

In reply Suffolk were soon on the back foot at 29-3, with Andy Hanby, Ben Coote and Callum Metcalf sharing the wickets. Former Horsford and Essex batsman Jaik Mickleburgh (32) and Jack Beaumont (29) steadied the ship but when the visitors went from 64-3 to 82-5 the writing was on the wall. Tom Rash made a battling 40 in 69 balls but Norfolk saw the game out with eight balls to spare.

The two counties do battle again at the same venue today with two games in the Twenty20 competition (11am start).

