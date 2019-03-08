County success for Royal Norwich and Sprowston Manor Golf Clubs

The Royal Norwich II team who won the County Scratch league title at Thetford, from left to right, Paul Reade, Stephen Tidy, Bruce McQuade, Adrian Myhill (non playing vaptain), Stuart Ballinghall and Scott Nicholls Picture: NGCU Archant

The finals of the NCGU's Scratch and Handicap League competitions were played out in monsoon-like conditions on Sunday - but the terrible weather didn't prevent both events from reaching their conclusion.

Carrick Cup winners from Royal Cromer Tracey Williamson (left) and Sue Roe (right) with county president Heather Keeble Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS Carrick Cup winners from Royal Cromer Tracey Williamson (left) and Sue Roe (right) with county president Heather Keeble Picture: CHRISSIE OWENS

Royal Norwich II won the scratch title after beating Great Yarmouth and Caister at Thetford while Sprowston Manor took the handicap honours after seeing off Wensum Valley at Barnham Broom.

The rain came down in epic proportions in the scratch final and there was one suspension but despite getting a drenching the two teams produced some excellent golf before Royal Norwich won 3½-1½.

Details (Royal Norwich II names first): S Ballinghall lost to S Clark, P Reade beat T Hacon, S Tidy beat S Hobbs, S Nicholls halved with K Green, B McQuade beat T Rutherford.

In the semi-finals Royal Norwich saw off King's Lynn (K Heath, I Yule, M Bernstein, J Wysoczanski, R Jessop) 3-2 while Great Yarmouth and Caister beat Bawburgh (J Cullington, J Keely, G Clarke, H Brister, J Weeds) by the same margin.

Chris Potter Beccles and Bungay Golf professional Chris Potter Beccles and Bungay Golf professional

The headline match in the second encounter saw county captain Simon Clark see off county champion Jack Cullington to set up the hard-fought win.

It was an even tougher battle against the elements at Barnham Broom as the players of Sprowston Manor and Wensum Valley went head to head. With the Hill Course fairways becoming rivers and the greens flooded the players in the first match agreed to a half, the second saw a resounding win for Sprowston Manor and the third and fourth matches were abandoned. With Sprowston Manor leading in both a 3½-½ result was declared.

Results (Sprowston names first): Sean McClune & Eric Donnelly halved with Scott Barker & Ian Harvey, Craig Morton & Wayne Gilling beat Gary Haze & Jason Sharp, Ryan Woods & Andrew Glister beat Kane Hindle & Richard Howe, Lewis Woods & Mark Scott beat Phil Leamon & Paul Venn.

The morning semi-finals went the full distance, with Sprowston beating Costessey Park 3-1 and Wensum Valley seeing off Sheringham 2½-1½.

Busy spell for Ladies

Royal Cromer's Tracey Williamson and Sue Roe won this season's Carrick Cup, the scratch foursomes knockout competition that attracted pairs from 18 clubs.

They saw off Barnham Broom's Vanessa Mann and Jo Ashmore 3&1 in the final at a wet Wensum Valley.

The County Waltz, a fun competition at Bawburgh, proved to be a big draw with 120 golfers in 30 teams taking part. The winners with a fabulous 90 points were the Barnham Broom quartet of Jill Devlin, Bet Dennett, Linda Asker and Penny Humberston.

The final of the Gillieson Cup between Dereham and Royal West Norfolk takes place at Thetford on Sunday (first tee time 1pm).

Norfolk Alliance

Another Norfolk Alliance season got under way at Thetford with a good turnout of 99.

The professionals' prize was won by new member Richard Smith from Southwold with 37 points, with the top three being completed by Eaton's Sean Brady (36) and King's Lynn's Jack Yule (35).

Yule teamed up with father Iain to take top prize in the betterball stableford with 42 points on countback from Fred Askew and Danny Rouse (Sheringham). They were followed by Mark Jackson and Allan Crerar (Eaton) on 41 points and Tony Adams (Dereham) and Steve Hudson (Sheringham) and James Ong and Neil Harrison on 40.

Potter's new role

Bungay and Waveney Valley Golf Club have appointed Chris Potter as their new professional.

Club chairman Bill Carson said: "We are pleased to have appointed somebody with Chris' wealth of experience and are determined to make Bungay the desirable choice of golfers all year round. We have some great plans going forward."

To mark Potter's appointment and the opening of the newly-refurbished golf shop, the club will be running an open day on Sunday, October 13. A coffee, bacon roll and 10 holes of golf will be available for £10 which will be refunded if any membership is taken out on the day.

Potter, who has vast experience as a teaching professional, will also be running free group classes. For more information ring 07469230303 or 01986 892337 or email chrispotter.golf@btinternet.com