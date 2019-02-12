Search

Peter Johns named as new secretary of the Norfolk County Golf Union

08 March 2019

Peter Johns will take over as secretary of the Norfolk County Golf Union in April Picture: ARCHANT

Peter Johns will take over as secretary of the Norfolk County Golf Union in April Picture: ARCHANT

Peter Johns admits he will be a busy man after being appointed secretary of the Norfolk County Golf Union.

When he officially takes up his duties at the annual meeting on April 3, following the retirement of the long serving Mike Devlin, the new official will have two important roles to contend with.

He is also secretary/manager at Eaton Golf Club and assured members there - and golfers from across the county - that he would be able to give both jobs his full attention.

“My role at Eaton will continue with the full support of the chairman and board - indeed following the announcement I have been encouraged by the positive reaction from members,” he said. “I would be in denial if I said it wouldn’t be a challenge but I intend to utilise a lot of my personal free time in the evenings and at weekends - that has the blessing of my wife, Sue!

“I am also certain that there will be a few surprises along the way - not least in a number of potential conflicts of interest; which hat will I wear and which will I take off? But I am confident that none of the challenges are insurmountable. I feel excited and energised. I have been privileged to serve Norfolk County Golf Union in a number of ways over the years and this is up there with the best when it comes to being an honour.

“Golf across the UK is facing many diverse challenges, hence a strong strategic plan that sets out where NCGU wants to be in five 10 years, and a clear route to get there, is important. I see it as part of the role of the secretary to contribute to that process.

“The NCGU have been proactive in ensuring that they are ahead of the curve when it comes to the challenges. I think Norfolk is blessed with leadership that is looking to the future and building in not just resilience but ways to attract and keep new golfers. The various family orientated facilities are an example of that, as well as the ways in which established clubs, like Eaton, are developing fun ways to make the fabulous sport of golf appeal to children.”

Johns was quick to praise the man he will be replacing next month.

“Mike has done such an incredible job that the committee have actively sought to share out many of the elements he has been carrying out to other people in the organisation,” he said. “He is leaving some pretty big shoes to fill and I am grateful that he has offered to stay on for a while to provide a thorough handover.”

Topic Tags:

