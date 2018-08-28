Search

Advanced search

Mike Devlin to stand down as Norfolk County Golf Union secretary after eight years in role

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 December 2018

Mike Devlin, right, pictured at his home course of Great Yarmouth and Caister with Tim Starbuck Picture: ARCHANT

Mike Devlin, right, pictured at his home course of Great Yarmouth and Caister with Tim Starbuck Picture: ARCHANT

Archant Norfolk © 2016

Mike Devlin will be stepping down as secretary of the Norfolk County Golf Union in April after eight years in the role.

Since taking over from David Horsburgh in 2011, the administrator has earned the respect of players and officials alike, with county president Graham Turner praising his tireless behind-the-scenes work.

“I have known Mike for over 40 years, going back to the days when Mundesley Golf Club played an annual friendly over 36 holes against his club Great Yarmouth and Caister,” he said. “He took up his role eight years ago and has been a tireless servant of the county ever since.

“He has seen many changes during that time and has always been at the sharp end. His knowledge of golf is second to none, as are his organisation and administrative skills and attention to detail, and no task is ever beyond him.

“In more recent times he was at the forefront of steering the county through the complex legal process to become a corporate body, which saved the County Union thousands of pounds, as well as coping with the demands of piloting the county and clubs through GDPR and the electronic age, with a new website which will stand the county in good stead for the future.

“During the last 18 months, Mike has been an invaluable colleague for me to turn to and without his help and guidance I would have found it very difficult to carry out my duties.”

The man himself said he was looking forward to an opportunity to improve his handicap after April’s annual meeting, when his successor will be officially announced.

“I have really enjoyed being county secretary but it takes up a lot of your time and I haven’t been able to play as much as I would like,” he said. “I used to play off 7.6 but now it’s 12 so hopefully I can do something about that!

“I just thought it was time to step down and give myself the time to do other things, while giving someone else a chance to do the job.

“There is a lot to do, but the workload has been lightened somewhat by the appointment of Morgan Thompson-Williams to run the county competitions. He has done an excellent job so far and I am sure he will continue to do so.”

Norfolk CGU are now seeking a replacement secretary and any prospective candidates should contact Graham Turner with their CV at heathway17@btinternet.com

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Police investigation launched after body found in river

Police have been called to an incident at the river in Brandon. Picture: Nick Butcher

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists