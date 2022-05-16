Norfolk Championships hailed as 'festival of our sport' by England chief

Gallery

Great athletics helped by good conditions was the order of the day at Sportspark for the Norfolk Championships.

In national terms the best performance came from Sophie McKinna, (Great Yarmouth) the GB no1 shot putter, with a throw of 17m 36.

The championships incorporated the Quad Kids event for the under 11s and the Special Olympics events for athletics with a disability. Both groups had good performances and outstanding, enthusiastic support.

Newcomer Lyric Allen (West Suffolk) set a new championship record in the under 15 300m in 41.32 seconds. New records also fell to Isabelle Mardle (CoNAC). She was timed at 11.6 secs in the under 17 80m hurdles and then at 44.8 sec in the 300m hurdles for an outstanding debut at the event.

Isabelle Mardle in action in the hurdles - Credit: Tony Payne

Sprinter Lily Bradley (CoNAC) was another in outstanding form with a fine 12.2 seconds in the 100m and 25.4 seconds over 200m.

In the men`s 5,000 the county cross country champion, Callum Bowen Jones (Newham), held off Luke Alden (CoNAC) in a close finish in a time of 15:13.4 . Continuing with the distance events Hattie Reynolds (North Norfolk) was first in both the under 20 5,000m and 3,000m.

Callum Brown (CoNAC) took the men`s hammer title with a throw of 61.58m which again places him in the top 20 in the country. Scott Leeder had a fine long jump of 6.74m and all-rounder Ethan Ellis had a number of good performances including a 6.41 long jump in the under 17 age group. William Percival (Attleborough Academy) dominated the under 15 middle distance races including a 2:09.8 800m.

The sprints had many fine races and it was good to see a flourishing and successful Yarmouth club.

Ethan Ellis in action in the long jump - Credit: Tony Payne

The chief executive of England Athletics, Chris Jones was an invited guest at the championships and in his tribute, he said “it felt like a festival of our sport”. That sums up what was a great weekend of athletics.

The event was organised by Athletics Norfolk with the considerable help of the City of Norwich club. It is hoped that next year photoelectric timing can be introduced to the county.

The Quad kids warm up at the Sportspark - Credit: Tony Payne

Chris Jones (CEO England Athletics) and Clive Poyner (chairman Athletics Norfolk) - Credit: Tony Payne



