Norfolk have the better of opening day of Festival of Cricket

PUBLISHED: 20:55 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:55 04 August 2019

Tom Nudd celebrates his maiden wicket for Norfolk after getting rid of Shiv Thakor Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Norfolk made a pleasing start to their annual Festival of Cricket on Sunday, taking the early initiative in their Minor Counties Championship match against Lincolnshire.

Tom New in full flow for Norfolk against Lincolnshire Picture: TIM FERLEYTom New in full flow for Norfolk against Lincolnshire Picture: TIM FERLEY

Ashley Watson's side dismissed the visitors for just 158 at Manor Park, with Andy Hanby taking 5-48, and had moved into a seven run lead, with five wickets remaining, by the close of play.

Lincolnshire opted to bat first after winning the toss and Norfolk got off to a flying start when Hanby trapped opener Jack Timby leg before with the score on 13 and, in his next over, had Ben Coddington caught behind by Sam Groves.

When fellow Witchingham bowler Brett Stolworthy had Daniel Freeman caught in the slips by Tom New and Joseph Kendall caught by Sam Arthurton Lincolnshire where in some disarray at 37-4. Former Nottinghamshire player Shiv Thakor and Adam Tillcock tried to repair the damage and took the score up to 88 before Tillcock went to a smart catch by Groves, who was standing up to skipper Ashley Watson. Debutant Tom Nudd, who was replacing the injured Ben Coote, then removed dangerman Thakor, who was caught by Groves for 42.

Hanby returned to the attack and claimed the wicket of Usman Arshad, again caught by Groves, to leave Lincolnshire 145-7 at lunch.

Norfolk seamer Andy Hanby on his way to a five wicket haul against Lincolnshire Picture: TIM FERLEYNorfolk seamer Andy Hanby on his way to a five wicket haul against Lincolnshire Picture: TIM FERLEY

Hanby gave Groves his fifth victim when he induced an edge from the bat of Matthew Fowler and then picked up his second five wicket haul of the Championship season when skipper Carl Wilson went leg before for 30. Stolworthy picked up his third wicket when he wrapped up the Lincolnshire innings by having Nic Keast caught by Matt Plater as Lincolnshire were all out for a below par total.

Norfolk set off in response with an opening stand of 39 before Plater was caught by Tillcock off the bowling of Freeman for 18. Sam Arthurton was the next to go, LBW to Arshad for 25.

Tom New and Jason Reynolds had moved the score to 63 when Reynolds was caught by Timby off Tillcock for 13. By this time New was playing well and he and Stephan Marillier added 67 before Marillier gave a catch to Wilson from Curtis Free's bowling.

New went on to record a fine half century before eventually falling LBW to Tillcock for 61. Will Rogers and Watson then batted out until bad light ended play early.

Brett Stolworthy in full flight on the opening day of the Festival of Cricket at Manor Park Picture: TIM FERLEYBrett Stolworthy in full flight on the opening day of the Festival of Cricket at Manor Park Picture: TIM FERLEY

