Norfolk's Olly Stone named in England's Ashes squad

Norfolk bowler Olly Stone has been named in the England squad for the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

The 25-year-old from Brundall impressed on his test debut in the win over Ireland and has been retained for the mouth-watering clash against Australia next week.

It was very apt that the announcement for the local star was made on Norfolk Day.

England selectors also revealed that World Cup winner Jofra Archer has been fast-tracked into the 14-man Ashes sqaud, with all-rounder Ben Stokes re-appointed as vice-captain.

Stone, who was a pupil at Thorpe St Andrew School, made his debut for Vauxhall Mallards' first team in 2009 with the club winning a number of East Anglian Premier League titles and cup competitions in the following years.

He plays for Warwickshire when he is not on England duty but still featured in nine of Mallards' matches last year.

Paul Bradshaw, chairman of Mallards and former team-mate of Stone, said: "He's always been a very good player but you could never have predicted he would get to the level he has.

"He had the skill of being able to bowl quickly from a young age which has helped a lot but his mental strength is what has taken him to the next level.

"It's great to see him playing so well."

Mr Bradshaw praised Stone for his impact on the side.

He said: "It's not just Olly's performances which made a difference, it was the way he conducted himself and raised the quality of the players around him.

"He's such a down to earth lad and it's great to catch up with him when he's back home."

*England's squad: R Burns (Surrey), J Roy (Surrey), J Denly (Kent), J Root (c, Yorkshire), B Stokes (vc, Durham), J Buttler (Lancashire), J Bairstow (wkt, Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), S Curran (Surrey), C Woakes (Warwickshire), J Archer (Sussex), S Broad (Nottinghamshire), J Anderson (Lancashire), O Stone (Warwickshire).