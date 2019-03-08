Search

Norfolk's Olly Stone named in England's Ashes squad

PUBLISHED: 11:36 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 27 July 2019

Olly Stone in action for Norfolk at Manor Park last year. Picture: Tim Ferley

Olly Stone in action for Norfolk at Manor Park last year. Picture: Tim Ferley

Archant

Norfolk bowler Olly Stone has been named in the England squad for the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Olly Stone (right), with Chris Woakes during day three of the Specsavers Test Series match at Lord's. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA WireOlly Stone (right), with Chris Woakes during day three of the Specsavers Test Series match at Lord's. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The 25-year-old from Brundall impressed on his test debut in the win over Ireland and has been retained for the mouth-watering clash against Australia next week.

It was very apt that the announcement for the local star was made on Norfolk Day.

Olly Stone from Brundall is in the England squad for the first Ashes Test against Australia Picture: PA ImagesOlly Stone from Brundall is in the England squad for the first Ashes Test against Australia Picture: PA Images

England selectors also revealed that World Cup winner Jofra Archer has been fast-tracked into the 14-man Ashes sqaud, with all-rounder Ben Stokes re-appointed as vice-captain.

Stone, who was a pupil at Thorpe St Andrew School, made his debut for Vauxhall Mallards' first team in 2009 with the club winning a number of East Anglian Premier League titles and cup competitions in the following years.

Olly Stone, left, with Nicholas Smit during a game between Mallards and Swardeston last year Picture: Tim FerleyOlly Stone, left, with Nicholas Smit during a game between Mallards and Swardeston last year Picture: Tim Ferley

He plays for Warwickshire when he is not on England duty but still featured in nine of Mallards' matches last year.

Paul Bradshaw, chairman of Mallards and former team-mate of Stone, said: "He's always been a very good player but you could never have predicted he would get to the level he has.

"He had the skill of being able to bowl quickly from a young age which has helped a lot but his mental strength is what has taken him to the next level.

"It's great to see him playing so well."

Mr Bradshaw praised Stone for his impact on the side.

He said: "It's not just Olly's performances which made a difference, it was the way he conducted himself and raised the quality of the players around him.

"He's such a down to earth lad and it's great to catch up with him when he's back home."

*England's squad: R Burns (Surrey), J Roy (Surrey), J Denly (Kent), J Root (c, Yorkshire), B Stokes (vc, Durham), J Buttler (Lancashire), J Bairstow (wkt, Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), S Curran (Surrey), C Woakes (Warwickshire), J Archer (Sussex), S Broad (Nottinghamshire), J Anderson (Lancashire), O Stone (Warwickshire).

