Brady and Marshall share win in first Alliance meeting of 2019

PUBLISHED: 07:51 18 January 2019

Andrew Marshall shared first place at Great Yarmouth and Caister Picture: Tony Rushmer

Andrew Marshall shared first place at Great Yarmouth and Caister Picture: Tony Rushmer

Archant

The first Norfolk Golfers Alliance meeting of the year at Great Yarmouth and Caister was blessed with good weather, after being adversely affected by the elements in recent years.

Sean Brady of Marriott Sprowston Manor and Andrew Marshall of Bawburgh shared the win with 38 points, closely followed by home player Alex Holmes (37).

In the fourball betterball Stableford four pairs finished on 43 points and the winners on countback were Gary Potter (Richmond Park) and Mark Rumble (Great Yarmouth and Caister). Professional darts player Mervyn King from the home club and his partner Simon Jay (Seckford) were second with David Sayer (Royal Cromer) and Sean Brady (Sprowston Manor) third and Alex Holmes and Josh Brookes (Great Yarmouth and Caister) fourth. Paul Donaghy and Matt Bacon (Costessey Park) were fifth on 42 points. Nearest pins: 7th - James Hill (Sprowston), 12th - Philip Gurr (King’s Lynn), 17th - Clyde Camburn (Southwold).

