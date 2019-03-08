Norfolk ace Lauren Hemp part of England Under-19s squad for UEFA Women's Under-19s finals

Norfolk star Lauren Hemp has been included in the England Women's Under-19s squad to take part in the UEFA Women's Under 19s finals in Scotland this week.

The 18-year-old Manchester City striker is part of head coach Rehanne Skinner's squad that will come up against Germany, Spain and Belgium in their group.

Former North Walsham High School student Hemp could start against the Germans this evening before England take on holders Spain on Friday and Belgium next Monday.

The tournament comprises eight teams in two groups of four, with the top two progressing into the semi-finals. Progress into the knockout stages of the competition will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The squad have been fine-tuning preparations at St George's Park last week and Skinner hopes her young side can follow the example of the Lionesses, who came so close to World Cup glory this summer before losing to the USA in the semi-finals.

Skinner said: "Naming the squad has been a real privilege.

"There is a fantastic feeling of togetherness in the squad, they have been committed in their approach in the off season to be ready to represent their country and are keen to continue the example set by our senior Lionesses in their recent World Cup performances.

"Our aim at this age group is to provide experiences for players to ensure we best prepare them for the long-term goal of producing players to represent and win as senior internationals and this tournament is a perfect platform.

"Our expectations and ambitions are to play in as many youth tournaments as possible to support player development and experience on their journey to becoming senior players. With that in mind, our aim is to qualify for next year's U20 FIFA Women's World Cup to continue that process.

"We learned a lot throughout our qualifying campaign and have been working hard on and off the field in recent weeks at St. George's Park.

"We face three very different opposition in the group stage, we are thoroughly prepared for that and looking forward to that challenge.

"The whole team and group of staff are excited to get started."

The squad

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Emily Ramsey (Manchester United)

Defenders: Asmita Ale (Aston Villa), Niamh Cashin (Rider University), Georgia Eaton-Collins (University of Florida), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Grace Neville (London City Lionesses), Kiera Skeels (Reading), Olivia Smith (University of Central Florida)

Midfielders: Lauren James (Manchester United), Aimee Palmer (Manchester United), Jessica Park (Manchester City), Molly Pike (Everton), Amy Rodgers (Liverpool), Emily Syme (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Lucy Fitzgerald (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur), Ella Rutherford (Bristol City), Ebony Salmon (Unattached).