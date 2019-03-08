Yachstmen back up to second but Norwich United slip

Wroxham took advantage of poor weather conditions elsewhere to move back into second place in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

The Yachtsmen were 3-0 winners at Whitton United while Woodbridge, second in the morning, saw their game at Godmanchester called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

It means Wroxham are 13 points behind Stowmarket, who won 3-0 at Kirkley & Pakefield, but with three games in hand.

Wroxham started on the front foot at Whitton and went ahead on two minutes, courtesy of a close-range effort from Ryan Miles.

Although dominating the half Wroxham failed to add to their total before the break.

The second period was a continuation of the first as the Yachtsmen sought to add a second, which duly came in the 52nd minute from a trademark Grant Holt back-post header.

Although Whitton came more into the match as the half progressed the match was sealed 10 minutes from time when a fierce strike rebounded off the home 'keeper onto a defender and into the net.

It was a hardworking performance and although the Yachtsmen never looked in any real danger the margin of victory could have been greater had chances created been tucked away.

Norwich United slipped to fifth after going down 2-1 at Newmarket Town. Liam Jackson had equalised for United on 28 minutes, but the city side were undone by a late goal with just seven minutes remaining.

Swaffham Town went down 3-1 at home to FC Clacton, Joe Jackson scoring for the Pedlars.

There was more bad news for Gorleston, who went down 1-0 at home to Long Melford and are now bottom of the table, following Walsham-le-Willows' 1-1 home draw with Mildenhall.

But Thetford Town's revival continues - the Brecklanders won 3-2 at Hadleigh United, despite going behind early in the second half. Jonny Conroy levelled six minutes later. The hosts retook the lead on 61 minutes, but this time it lasted only three minutes, with Tanner Call levelling it before heading home the winner in the 89th minute.

Anglian Combination

It's all change at the top of the Premier Division.

Harleston Town are the new leaders after a 6-0 thumping of visiting St Andrews - while morning leaders Norwich Ceyms slipped to third after they were held 2-2 at resurgent Acle.

Lawrence Cheese helped himself to a hat-trick against the league's bottom club, with Mark Pierce, Scott Roberts and Sam Borrer also on target for Harleston.

Waveney moved into second spot after a 2-0 win at Bradenham Wanderers - Bradley Hough scored for the visitors, who also benefited from an own goal by Luke Goble.

Goals from Ben Amery and Goss Well earned Mundford all three points at Hellesdon. Mundford are fourth, behind Ceyms on goal difference. Hellesdon's goal was scored by Connor Charlesworth.

Acle made it four league matches unbeaten against Ceyms, thanks to goals from Damion Cooper and Aaron Bullent. Ceyms' goals came from Matthew Adcock and Ali Zandi.

Mattishall remain fifth, after goals from Josh McCann and Tiago Pascale gave them a 2-0 win at Blofield United.

Caister drew 3-3 away to UEA. Lee Roots, with two, and George Holden were on target for Caister, with the UEA goals coming from Luke Young, Henry Clarke and Chris Chukwuka.

Ben Norton-Hugman and Harry Rollinson scored the goals which earned Scole United a 2-0 home win over Long Stratton.

Beccles Town came out on top in a seven-goal thriller at Wroxham Reserves, winning 4-3. Two goals from Luke Bailey plus efforts from Ryan Newman and Jordan Boyd gave Beccles the points. Wroxham's goals were from Joe Muskett, Daegan Watts and an own goal.

In the First Division, leaders Wymondham won the big derby clash against second-placed Attleborough Town 3-2.

Bryn Mullen (2) and Aarom kay scored for Wymondham, with Danny Caimish getting both goals for the visitors, who are now four points behind, with a game in hand. Third-placed Yelverton failed to take advantage, losing 5-1 at Thetford Rovers, where Joao Moura scored a hat-trick, with Steven Davies and Robbie Malloy also on target.